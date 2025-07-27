Women's Euros final betting offer: Get England to win the Euros at 50-1 with Paddy Power

England face Spain in the Women's Euros final on Sunday evening and Paddy Power are offering Racing Post readers the chance to back the Lionesses to win at enhanced odds.

It has been a rollercoaster of emotion already for Lionesses fans, but England have made it to the final of the Women's Euros and take on Spain as they try to retain the trophy they won at Wembley three years ago.

Fingernails have been bitten to the quick following an epic comeback and subsequent penalties success over Sweden in the quarter-finals, and then after Michelle Agyemang scored an equaliser against Italy seven minutes into injury time, Chloe Kelly's rebounded penalty saw them through to the final.

Many will feel their name is on the trophy and new Paddy Power customers can back Sarina Wiegman's team at 50-1 to come out on top in Basel on Sunday.

Spain will fancy their chances after beating the Lionesses in the World Cup final two years ago and also having won the Nations League.

They have scored 17 goals in their five games at this summer's tournament and star striker Esther Gonzalez will have to be watched after claiming four goals in the tournament.

But they face a tenacious England team who do not know when they are beaten so it should be an occasion to savour.

When and where is the Women's Euros final?

England Women will face Spain in the Women's Euros final at the St Jakob Park, in Geneva, Switzerland, at 5pm BST.

How can I watch the Women's Euros final?

You can watch England vs Spain live on BBC One & ITV1, from 5pm tonight.

What are the odds for the Women's Euros final?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for tonight's final:

Market Odds England to win in 90 minutes 17-5 England to lift the trophy 2-1 Spain to win in 90 minutes 3-4 Spain to lift the trophy 2-5 Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

