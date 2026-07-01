William Hill have an Epic Boost for England vs DR Congo – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

England's World Cup campaign continues this afternoon as the Three Lions face DR Congo in the round of 32.

William Hill have an Epic Boost for today's game, which is available for both new and existing customers – click here to back Harry Kane to score at any time at Evs, boosted from 8-13.

Plus William Hill are offering new customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets when they bet £10 on the World Cup.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, more betting offers and a useful guide to creating a William Hill account.

William Hill are offering Evs on Harry Kane to score

England had to work hard to top Group L but the Three Lions delivered with seven points from a possible nine and their reward is a round-of-32 tie with DR Congo, who clinched a best third-placed berth with a stirring second-half comeback against Uzbekistan.

Central to England's success has been the goals of captain Harry Kane, who scored twice in the 4-2 opening win against Croatia and was on the mark again in the 2-0 group win over Panama.

DR Congo will look to emulate both Ghana and Panama in attempting to frustrate England, but Thomas Tuchel's team have the tools to unlock the defence of their African challengers, and that could lead to chances galore for Kane, who has taken his tally for his country to a remarkable 82 goals from 117 games.

Kane will expect to find the net in this one so William Hill's Epic Boost – Kane to score at any time – makes plenty of appeal.

William Hill's Impact Sub promotion also applies, which means that Kane's replacement is also eligible to land the Epic Boost if the England captain is substituted without scoring.

New and existing customers can click here to back that Epic Boost .

Plus ... get £30 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Cup

England continue their World Cup campaign against DR Congo today and are firm favourites to progress to the round of 16.

Whatever you fancy, make sure to check out William Hill's offer for new customers.

Bet £10 on England vs DR Congo with William Hill and claim £30 in free bets.

And ... boost your World Cup Accas up to 200%

William Hill are also offering a boost of up to 200% on World Cup accas. Click here to find out more .

Here's our acca for tonight's action:

England to beat DR Congo

Senegal to qualify vs Belgium

USA to win & both teams to score vs Bosnia

How to claim £30 in free bets with William Hill

Opening an account with William Hill is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Just follow the steps below and create an account in time for England's World Cup fixture against DR Congo.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with William Hill here

2. Use the promo code R30.

3. Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of 1/2+ on any sports market (excluding Virtuals).

4. Once the Qualifying Bet has settled, £30 of free bets (credited as 3 x £10 denominations – the “Free Bets”) will be credited to your account.

England vs DR Congo: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It is vital that you read the small print before accepting William Hill's bonus offer for England vs DR Congo in the World Cup.

Reading the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

18+. Play Safe. Online only. Ends 31.12.26.

New UK customers only, registering with promo code R30.

Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of 1/2+ on any sports market (excluding Virtuals).

Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10) after settlement.

Free Bets valid on any sports market excl. Virtuals, expire in 7 days, non-withdrawable and must be used in full (£10 each).

Deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay and WH PLUS Card excluded.

One per customer.

Full T&Cs apply. Visit William Hill for more information.

William Hill Gambleaware.org .

William Hill Epic Boost terms and conditions

18+. Play Safe. Singles only. Stake limits apply. www.gambleaware.org #ad.

www.gambleaware.org Offers expires at 5pm BST on Wednesday, July 1 (when England vs DR Congo kicks off).

When is England vs DR Congo?

England vs DR Congo takes place on Wednesday, July 1st and kicks off at 5pm BST.

Where is England vs DR Congo?

The venue for the game is Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Where can I watch England vs DR Congo?

BBC One are showing the game live in the UK.

What are the odds for England vs DR Congo?

Here are William Hill's latest odds for Saturday's World Cup fixture between England and DR Congo:

Match result Odds England 2-7 DR Congo 4-1 Draw 11-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.