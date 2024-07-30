William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races

Glorious Goodwood gets underway today and the summer sun is shining in beautiful West Sussex. Want to get involved in the action? William Hill are offering new customers £60 in free bets for Glorious Goodwood. This competitive offer won't hang around so click here to claim yours before it’s too late.

Thankfully, we’re here to help. On this page, our team of sports betting experts explain how you can register with William Hill using your laptop or mobile, bet on the racing, and secure £60 in free bets . There’s a simple step-by-step guide, details of other promotions, and suggestions on how to use your bet tokens.

William Hill Glorious Goodwood day one offer: £60 in free bets

The William Hill welcome bonus free bet is reserved for new customers who create an account through this page. If you don’t already have an account with this popular online sportsbook, now is the perfect time to get started.

Registration is safe, fast, user-friendly and you must only complete the process once. We explain how in the next section, detailing the sign-up process, how to deposit funds and claim this stunning free bet.

Steps on how to claim your William Hill Glorious Goodwood day one betting offer

Signing up with William Hill is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join William Hill and grab your £60 William Hill free bets to place on any of the races this week. Follow the steps below to join William Hill through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Fill out your details when prompted

Make a deposit into your new account

Place a bet of at least £10 at odds of 1/2+

You will receive your free bets

William Hill Glorious Goodwood day one betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

18+. Play Safe.

New players using T60 code.

Online only.

Get £60 bonus split as follows: (i) Deposit £10. Get a £20 Vegas Bonus on selected games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); “(ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met).

Once settled, get 4x£10 sports free bets (valid 7 days, excl. virtual sports).

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Glorious Goodwood free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Glorious Goodwood bonuses and betting offers.

How to spend your Willaim Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets on day one

With William Hill offering a total of £60 in Glorious Goodwood free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Kinross to win the Lennox Stakes @10-3 with William Hill

This should be run at a solid pace, which will suit Kinross. He seems to come alive at this time of year, especially in this race.

Kyprios to win the Goodwood Cup @2-5 with William Hill

Having swept all before him in 2022, Kyprios was game as you like to reclaim Ascot Gold Cup crown and looks set to do the same in this.

Day one Glorious Goodwood schedule

Glorious Goodwood is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans and the opening day is always an exciting one, with the highlight being the Goodwood Cup.

Tuesday, July 30

Why bet on Glorious Goodwood with William Hill?

William Hill are a name that’s known and respected in the betting industry. Existing members love the value, markets, and sports covered. This bookie pride themselves on offering new and existing players a premium betting service.

Some advantages of choosing William Hill to bet on Glorious Goodwood are obvious, including the £60 in free bets, eyecatching odds, and secure deposits, but there are many others.

William Hill offer market best prices on bets

William Hill have the market's top price on the week’s most popular betting favourites and second favourites.

William Hill promotions and specials

William Hill offers profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the William Hill website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets.

William Hill offers more ways to bet

They have a list of markets for each race, including the winner, each-way, and forecast. You’ll find enhanced each-way place terms, money back for losers, and profit boosts for winning accumulators.

William Hill Glorious Goodwood offers for existing customers

The welcome bonus offered by William Hill is exciting, but more delights await when you have completed registration and used your free bets. Click the promotions tab on the William Hill page for the latest promotions, price boosts, and special offers. Below are just some of the deals you can expect.

Top price guaranteed

Bet on any runner at the Glorious Goodwood 2024 and confidently secure the odds. If the SP is bigger than the price offered when your bet was struck, you’ll be paid out at the higher returns.

Odds boost

The William Hill marketing and trading teams work together to boost the odds of at least one popular runner each day of the festival. Check the odds of your pick, and you’ll see William Hill are more generous than the competition.

Pick your places

William Hill’s promotion allows you to budge up the place terms of your favourite races. You may choose to enhance each-way placed from 1/5 to 1/4 or add an extra place to increase your chances of making a profit.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

