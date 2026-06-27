William Hill have an Epic Boost for Panama vs England – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets

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England's World Cup Group L campaign concludes against Panama this evening with top spot still up for grabs after Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Ghana.

William Hill have an Epic Boost for tonight's game, which is available for both new and existing customers – click here to back England to score in both halves boosted to Evs from 4-6.

Plus William Hill are offering new customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets when they bet £10 on the World Cup.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, more betting offers and a useful guide to creating a William Hill account.

William Hill are offering Evs on England to score in both halves

After a 4-2 opening win over Croatia, England had something of a reality check in the goalless draw against Ghana and, as a result, this final group clash with Panama has taken on added significance for Thomas Tuchel's team.

The Three Lions will be desperate to nail down top spot in Group L and ensure an easier path in the knockout phase, and the best way for them to do that is to demonstrate their attacking prowess.

England cut loose when they faced Panama in the 2018 World Cup, winning 6-1 as Harry Kane netted a hat-trick, and while the Central Americans look an improved outfit eight years later, dealing with a fired-up England remains a big ask.

The Three Lions should assert their authority early on, so punters can back William Hill's Epic Boost – England to score in both halves at Evs – with confidence.

New and existing customers can click here to back that Epic Boost .

Plus ... get £30 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Cup

England continue their World Cup campaign against Panama this evening and will expect to win and win well. Whatever you fancy, make sure to check out William Hill's offer for new customers.

Bet £10 on Panama vs England with William Hill and claim £30 in free bets.

And ... boost your World Cup Accas up to 200%

William Hill are also offering a boost of up to 200% on World Cup accas. Click here to find out more .

Here's our acca for tonight's action:

England to beat Panama

Croatia to beat Ghana

DR Congo to beat Uzbekistan

Draw in Algeria vs Austria

How to claim £30 in free bets with William Hill

Opening an account with William Hill is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Just follow the steps below and create an account in time for England's World Cup fixture against Panama.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with William Hill here

2. Use the promo code R30.

3. Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of 1/2+ on any sports market (excluding Virtuals).

4. Once the Qualifying Bet has settled, £30 of free bets (credited as 3 x £10 denominations – the “Free Bets”) will be credited to your account.

Panama vs England: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It is vital that you read the small print before accepting William Hill's bonus offer for Panama vs England in the World Cup.

Reading the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

18+. Play Safe. Online only. Ends 31.12.26.

New UK customers only, registering with promo code R30.

Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of 1/2+ on any sports market (excluding Virtuals).

Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10) after settlement.

Free Bets valid on any sports market excl. Virtuals, expire in 7 days, non-withdrawable and must be used in full (£10 each).

Deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay and WH PLUS Card excluded.

One per customer.

Full T&Cs apply. Visit William Hill for more information.

William Hill Gambleaware.org .

William Hill Epic Boost terms and conditions

18+. Play Safe. Singles only. Stake limits apply. www.gambleaware.org #ad.

www.gambleaware.org Offers expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, June 27 (when Panama vs England kicks off).

When is Panama vs England?

The World Cup Group L fixture between Panama and England will take place on Saturday, June 27. Kick-off is scheduled for 10pm BST.

Where is Panama vs England being played?

Panama take on England at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford.

Where can I watch Panama vs England?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Panama vs England on ITV.

What are the odds for Panama vs England?

Here are William Hill's latest odds for Saturday's World Cup fixture between Panama and England:

Match result Odds England 1-6 Panama 12-1 Draw 13-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

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