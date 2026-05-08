Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois free bets: get £230 in betting offers for Saturday's fight

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Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois combine for an all-British heavyweight showdown at Manchester Co-Op Arena and there are a host of offers for Racing Post readers to get stuck into ahead of Saturday's clash for the WBO belt.

Wardley vs Dubois betting offers: get £230 in free bets

Here are the best boxing betting offers for Wardley vs Dubois:

Total: £230

Full offer terms and conditions are below.

How to claim your Wardley vs Dubois free bets

It only takes a few minutes to unlock your free bets. Just follow these simple steps:

Click on a bookmaker’s link and select ‘Join’ or ‘Sign Up’

Fill in your details to create an account

Make a qualifying deposit (usually £5 or £10)

Place your first bet (check the minimum odds in the T&Cs)

Receive your free bet tokens

You can repeat this process with multiple bookmakers to unlock £230 in free bets for Wardley vs Dubois.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best boxing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Wardley vs Dubois fight details

Date : Saturday, May 9

Time : 7pm; Main-event ring walk from 10.30pm

Venue : Manchester Arena

Watch live : DAZN

Wardley vs Dubois: fight preview

Daniel Dubois' victories over Filip Hrgovic, Joe Joyce and Anthony Joshua are much stronger form than Fabio Wardley can offer, and Dynamite really should be a clear favourite to win Saturday's all-British showdown.

Triple D was no match for Oleksandr Usyk when he was last seen in action in July 2025, but there was no shame in losing to the Ukrainian, who will go down as one of the best heavyweights of the modern era.

Wardley showed plenty of heart when winning the WBO title against Joseph Parker, but the Ipswich fighter could prove second best in what should be a cracking contest.

What are boxing betting offers and how do they work?

Boxing betting offers are welcome bonuses for new customers. These can include free bets, enhanced odds, or no-lose first bets. To qualify, you typically need to:

Make a deposit Place a bet at minimum odds Receive your bonus in free bet tokens

Check each bookmaker’s full terms for expiry dates, qualifying markets, and wagering requirements.

Can I claim more than one boxing betting offer?

Yes! You can only claim one welcome bonus per bookmaker, but you can sign up to as many as you like. That means you can combine several deals and stack your way to £230 in free bets for Wardley vs Dubois.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.