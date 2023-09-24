Wales v Australia Rugby World Cup 2023 betting tips + claim £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Match prediction and our best bet

Australia have seen no new manager bounce under Eddie Jones and, if anything, the team have looked to be going backwards losing six of their last seven matches. Jones left out key figures Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper going into the World Cup and the lack of experience in the Australian side may come back to haunt him.

Wales v Australia: head-to-head stats

Last ten matches: Australia have won seven of their last ten meetings with Wales

Last match: in their most recent meeting at the 2022 Autumn International in Cardiff, Australia beat Wales 39-34

Where to watch Wales v Australia

You can watch Wales continue their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign against Australia on ITV1, 8pm, Sunday, September 24

Wales v Australia matchday preview

Wales have had a very turbulent journey in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup – but things have not been much better for the Australia side they take on in Lyon on Sunday.

Wales have a very settled side going into the contest this weekend, with the spine of the team featuring a very powerful front row, Taulupe Faletau at number 8, Dan Biggar at fly-half, a centre partnership of Tompkins and George North, and an electric back three.

Australia look a very disorganised side under Eddie Jones and the team conceded 18 penalties last time out against Fiji, which at international level is unacceptable. Without former captain Michael Hooper in the squad, the Wallabies have changed captain for both of their World Cup pool games.

Although there are some players retaining their spots, Eddie Jones is very quick to move on with fly-half Carter Gordon, for example, being hooked at 50 minutes against Fiji, despite not having many other options in the squad.

This game is win or go home for Australia having lost to Fiji last week, and the pressure will all be on Eddie Jones side with Wales already two from two to start the pool. The bookmakers have it pinned to be a very close encounter down in Lyon so hopefully it doesn't disappoint.

A win puts Wales in the quarter-finals and Warren Gatland's side would be fully deserving of that having already beaten Fiji, setting up a clash against second place in Pool D.

Wales form

Wales are two wins from two to start the pool stage, including a win against Fiji in their opener, who beat Australia last time out.

Australia form

Australia come into the game losing six of their last seven matches, with one win from two in the World Cup pool stages.

