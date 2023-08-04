Unlock Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £40 with this Sky Bet offer

Gear up for a great Glorious Goodwood experience with Sky Bet's new customer offer. Sign up today and secure £40 in free bets to make the most of the big races at Glorious Goodwood.

How to claim your £40 free bets for Glorious Goodwood

Acquiring the £40 free bet offer from Sky Bet is hassle-free. Simply follow these steps:

Click here to create your Sky Bet account

Complete the registration process and set up your online betting account

Deposit a minimum of £5

Place a bet of £10 or more on a selection with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher

Receive 4 x £10 free bets instantly credited to your account

Glorious Goodwood races to watch and how to use your free bets

Glorious Goodwood offers some top-class action and here are a few suggestions for your free bets on day five:

Back Tritonic to win the 1.50 Goodwood (generally priced at 8/1)

Back Highfield Princess to win the King George Qatar Stakes (generally priced at 10/11)

Back Hamish to win the 4.10 Goodwood (generally priced at 4/5)

Odds are subject to change

Sky Bet sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Before claiming the offer, be aware of the following terms and conditions:

New UK & ROI customers only

First single and E/W bet only at odds of 1/1 or greater

4 x £10 bet tokens

Free bet stakes not included in returns

Free bets for horse racing only

Free bets are non-withdrawable

Free bets expire after 30 days

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

18+, begambleaware.org

T&Cs apply

Why choose Sky Bet for Glorious Goodwood bets?

Sky Bet offer an ideal platform for a top-notch betting experience during Glorious Goodwood. With a reliable reputation in the online sports betting sphere, Sky Bet will ensure a remarkable betting journey for all punters.

Extra places at Sky Bet

Enjoy the benefit of additional each-way places on races all year round, including during Glorious Goodwood, giving you more chances to profit.

In-play betting with Sky Bet

With their user-friendly app, Sky Bet make in-play betting a breeze. Stay updated with the latest odds for Glorious Goodwood, place your bets swiftly and enjoy the excitement of live betting.

Boosted odds

Sky Bet deliver enhanced odds on popular choices daily during Glorious Goodwood. Keep an eye on their website for the latest boosted odds.

Guaranteed best odds

Take advantage of Sky Bet's best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races. You'll be paid at the higher value, either the starting price or the price when you placed your bet.

NRNB (non-runner no bet)

With NRNB, rest assured that if your chosen horse doesn't run your bet will be fully refunded. This applies to all premier races, including Glorious Goodwood.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top Sky Bets in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.