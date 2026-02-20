Tottenham vs Arsenal: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It's North London Derby time again as Tottenham host Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon, looking to hamper their rivals' Premier League title hopes while also avoiding falling further into relegation trouble.

Tottenham's interim manager Igor Tudor could hardly have more daunting first match in the home dugout and his team are major underdogs after winning only two of their first 13 home league games this season.

Arsenal would also love to add three points after being held to a 2-2 draw by last-placed Wolves in their most recent outing on Wednesday, which was their second successive away draw after a 1-1 game at Brentford.

It should be an all-action derby and Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored in the must-watch top-flight match-up.

You never quite know what to expect from a Tottenham match these days but goals are not hard to come by and Spurs have featured in only two goalless draws in their first 38 matches this season, which bodes well for new customers claiming the boosted odds for a goal to be scored.

Spurs have conceded exactly two goals in each of their last three games, and while Tudor will be keen to improve their defensive record, that won't be easy to do in his first match against a free-scoring Arsenal team.

The Gunners have lost only two of their 14 away league games this season and they have scored ten goals in their last four road matches in all competitions, against Inter, Leeds, Brentford and Wolves. They too have been involved in only two goalless matches all season.

The real odds for over 0.5 goals in the match with Paddy Power are 1-80, but new customers can get 50-1 that a goal is scored in the game , which is being shown live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

When is Tottenham vs Arsenal?

Tottenham take on Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, February 22 with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm GMT.

Where is Tottenham vs Arsenal being played?

The Premier League showdown between Tottenham and Arsenal will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Tottenham, London.

Where can I watch Tottenham vs Arsenal?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Tottenham vs Arsenal on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

What are the odds for Tottenham vs Arsenal?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for Sunday's Premier League fixture between Tottenham and Arsenal:

Match result Odds Tottenham 9-2 Arsenal 8-15 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

