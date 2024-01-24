Tottenham v Manchester City Betting Offer - Grab £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus: FA Cup fourth round
It's time for the magic of the FA Cup, again. 32 teams remain in the world's most historic domestic cup competition and there are some very tasty ties to look forward to over the coming days.
There are a number of heavyweight top-flight match-ups, including Manchester City's trip to play Tottenham and Aston Villa's trip to play Chelsea.
On Sunday meanwhile there are some very eye-catching fixtures including the Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Hawthorns, and Manchester United's journey to south Wales to play League Two's Newport County.
Full FA Cup fourth round schedule including Tottenham v Manchester City
Thursday, January 25 2024
- 7.40pm - Bournemouth v Swansea (S4C)
Friday, January 26
- 7.45pm - Bristol City v Nottingham Forest
- 7.45pm - Chelsea v Aston Villa
- 7.45pm - Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry
- 8.00pm - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (ITV)
Saturday, January 27
- 12.30pm - Ipswich Town v Maidstone (BBC)
- 3.00pm - Everton v Luton Town
- 3.00pm - Leeds v Plymouth
- 3.00pm - Leicester City v Birmingham City
- 3.00pm - Sheffield United v Brighton
- 7.00pm - Fulham v Newcastle (ITV)
Sunday, January 28
- 11.45am - West Bromwich Albion v Wolves (ITV)
- 2.00pm - Watford v Southampton
- 2.30pm - Liverpool v Norwich City
- 4.30pm - Newport County v Manchester United (BBC)
Monday, January 29
- 7.30pm - Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
How can I watch the FA Cup fourth round and Tottenham v Manchester City
In the UK, certain FA Cup fixtures will be televised by ITV and the BBC, with Manchester United's game against Newport available to watch on BBC 1 on Sunday afternoon and City against Spurs on Friday night.
- Head over to Unibet through this link and click the Register button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a football market with odds of 1-1 or greater
- You will be rewarded with £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled
Unibet FA Cup betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this FA Cup betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New customers only.
- Minimum deposit £10.
- Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1-1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled.
- Free bets valid for seven days.
- £10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited.
- Casino bonus must be wagered at least 50x before any withdrawals can take place.
- Full T&Cs apply.
