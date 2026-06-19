Tote Royal Ascot betting offer: bet £5 on the Albany Stakes and get £30 in free bets

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Royal Ascot 2026 continues on Friday with another outstanding seven-race card, and Tote are giving new customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the opening race , the Albany Stakes.

Whether you're backing the favourite in the Albany Stakes or taking on the market with a bigger-priced contender, this exclusive promotion gives you extra betting power to use across the rest of Friday's card, which features two Group 1 contests in the Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes.

How the Tote Albany Stakes offer works

New customers can unlock this Royal Ascot promotion by placing their first qualifying bet on this afternoon's opening race at Ascot.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, you'll receive £30 in Tote free bets to use on each race throughout day fourof Royal Ascot.

Existing Tote customers: boosted Ryan Moore double

Already have a Tote account? There's also a special price boost available for today's action.

Tote have enhanced the Ryan Moore double of Sun Goddess and Precise both to win from 2/1 to 5/2 .

Untitled Document Royal Ascot 2026 4/5 Ryan Moore Double - Sun Goddess & Precise Both To Win - WAS 2/1 NOW 5/2 Royal Ascot Boost Guarantee that Tote Win prices at least match industry Starting Price CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org

The boost combines two of Friday's leading fancies:

Sun Goddess in the Albany Stakes (2:30pm)

Precise in the Coronation Stakes (4:20pm)

If both Ryan Moore rides are successful, existing customers can take advantage of the enhanced 5/2 odds instead of the original 2/1.

How to claim the Tote Royal Ascot offer

Follow these steps to unlock your welcome offer:

Register a new Tote account using the links on this page. Enter promo code RABTTC during registration. Deposit at least £5. Place your first £5 bet on the Albany Stakes (2:30 pm), the first race at Ascot today. (Each-way bets require a minimum £5 win and £5 place stake.) Once your qualifying bet has settled, your £30 Tote Credit will be awarded within 48 hours. Use your Tote Credit on Ascot racing before it expires.

Tote Royal Ascot offer: key terms

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for Tote's Bet Through the Card offer for Royal Ascot day four:

New online customers only.

Use promo code RABTTC when registering.

Place your first £5 bet on the first race at Ascot.

Offer available each day of Royal Ascot between 16-20 June 2026.

Receive £30 Tote Credit.

Tote Credit is valid on Ascot racing only.

Credit expires before the final race on Saturday 20 June.

One offer per customer.

UK and ROI customers aged 18+ only.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot 2026 Friday race schedule

Friday June 19

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot day four FAQs

When does Royal Ascot 2026 day four start?

The opening race on Royal Ascot day four is the Albany Stakes at 2:30pm. Friday's card features seven races, including four Group contests.

What races are on Royal Ascot day four?

The fourth day features the Albany Stakes, Commonwealth Cup, Duke of Edinburgh Stakes Handicap, Coronation Stakes, Sandringham Stakes Handicap, King Edward VII Stakes and Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap.

Can I place an each-way bet using a Royal Ascot free bet?

Many bookmakers allow free bets to be used on each-way wagers, although terms and conditions vary between operators. Check the promotion details before placing your bet.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.