Tote Glorious Goodwood free bets offer: get £20 for day one

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The biggest week of the summer racing calendar is underway, and Tote are giving new customers the chance to claim £20 in free bets for Glorious Goodwood 2026. Whether you’re looking to get involved in the opening-day action or back your selections throughout the festival, this offer gives you extra value to enjoy the racing.

Simply follow the steps below to register with Tote, place your qualifying bet and unlock your £20 in free bets to use on the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

How to claim your Tote Glorious Goodwood day one b etting offer

Signing up with Tote is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Tote and grab your £20 Tote free bet to place on any of the races this week.

As well as this get money back if 2nd on selected races.

1. Register - Deposit at Tote

2. Place first qualifying bet - Min £5

3. Get £20 in free bets to use across Goodwood

Tote Glorious Goodwood b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Glorious Goodwood betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New customers online only.

Register and bet a min £/€5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing within 7 days of registration to qualify.

Receive £/€10 Tote Credit, £/€10 Free Sports Bet within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement.

Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to bet slip.

Voided/non-runner bets will not qualify; subsequent bet will be qualifying bet. 7-day expiry.

18+. One per customer. Selected customers only.

Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Tote Day one Glorious Goodwood p review

The Qatar Goodwood Festival begins with a quality opening card, featuring the Group 2 Vintage Stakes, the Lennox Stakes and the prestigious Goodwood Cup. The opening day blends established Group performers with some of the season's most exciting young prospects, setting the stage for another memorable week on the Sussex Downs.



The Vintage Stakes provides an early test for a talented crop of two-year-olds. Al Hudaiba heads the market after his win over Abraham Lincoln, although Charlie Appleby's colt faces the added challenge of carrying a penalty and must continue to prove he can channel his ability.



The Lennox Stakes sees Lake Forest return in search of compensation after finishing second in last year's renewal, while Never So Brave will be hoping to get his season back on track for Andrew Balding. Defending champion Witness Stand also features among the leading contenders.



The Goodwood Cup tops the bill and could produce another fascinating duel between Scandinavia and Trawlerman. Last year's winner Scandinavia narrowly came out on top when the pair met in the Ascot Gold Cup, while Trawlerman heads to Goodwood for the first time looking to reverse the placings.

Day one racing schedule + where to spend your £20 in Tote Glorious Goodwood free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Glorious Goodwood Day one.

Tuesday July 28

With Tote offering a total of £20 in Glorious Goodwood free bets for day one, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Al Hudaiba to win the Vintage Stakes @SP with Tote



An impressive win in the Superlative Stakes at the Newmarket July Festival, Al Hudaiba can confirm what appears to be promising form with victory here. This Dark Angel colt is quirky, but that hasn't stopped him yet and with more improvement to come he can win this Group 2 contest.

Never So Brave to win the Lennox Stakes @SP with Tote



An impressive 2025 season has been followed by a disappointing 2026 but he has had excuses. The last day at York was the day everything was in his favour, but despite taking up the lead a furlong out he was outbattled. I think people will look to rule him out after that but I wouldn't give up on him yet.





Scandinavia to win the Goodwood Cup Stakes @SP with Tote



The star of the staying division right now, he began his rise with victory in this race last year and has swept all before him since, including a first Ascot Gold Cup last month. I expect him to confirm this Ascot Gold Cup form over a slightly shorter trip.





Lexington Blitz to win the Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap @SP with Tote



Lexington Blitz did exactly that at Goodwood two starts ago and ran like he had another win in him at Epsom off this increased mark. A return to the Goodwood track on better ground can see him land this contest.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.