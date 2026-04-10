Tote Aintree Day 2 offer: bet £5 get £20 in free bets for Topham Chase day

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Racing continues at Aintree for day two of the Grand National Festival 2026, and Tote are marking Ladies’ Day with a boosted new customer offer.

New users can bet £5 and get £20 in free bets, giving you extra value to use on Friday’s card — including the feature Topham Handicap Chase over the Grand National fences.

With competitive handicaps, Grade 1 action and one of the most unique races of the week, this is one of the best days to get involved with a sign-up offer.

Tote Day two Grand National Festival offer: bet £5 get £20 in free bets

Tote’s latest Aintree promotion is a simple bet-and-get, rewarding new customers with £20 in free bets once they place a qualifying wager.

After betting just £5, you’ll unlock free bets to use across racing and sport, ideal for backing runners in the Topham Chase or building bets around Friday’s card.

Steps to unlock your Aintree free bets

To take advantage of this day two Grand National Festival offer, just follow these steps: Click the 'Join' button on their homepage

Head to Tote via the link in this article Register a new account Deposit at least £5 Place your first qualifying bet at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater Receive £20 in free bets

Tote Aintree offer: important terms to know

As always, it’s worth understanding how the promotion works before getting started. Key points include:

Minimum £5 qualifying bet at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater

Free bets credited after settlement of qualifying bet

Free bets valid for 7 days

New customers only (UK & ROI)

T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Grand National Festival free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,000+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of the Grand National Festival 2026.

Aintree Day 2 preview: Topham Chase headlines Ladies’ Day

Day 2 begins with the William Hill Handicap Hurdle, before the action steps up to the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices’ Chase — the first top-level contest on Friday’s card. The race has a strong recent roll of honour, with Caldwell Potter winning last year and Inothewayurthinkin taking the previous renewal before going on to land the Gold Cup.

Next up is the Grade 1 Top Novices’ Hurdle, a race that has been dominated in recent years by Willie Mullins, courtesy of Mystical Power and Salvator Mundi. Sober Glory, runner-up to Old Park Star in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, is expected to be among the leading contenders if taking up this engagement.

The Grade 1 Melling Chase has been dominated by Jonbon over the past two seasons, but he is unlikely to return with a step up in trip now on the cards. Heart Wood, a Ryanair Chase winner, could line up for Henry de Bromhead, while Fact To File may also come into consideration after missing Cheltenham due to quick ground.

The Randox Topham Handicap Chase, run over the famous Grand National fences, is expected to attract a full field of 30 runners. Madara, trained by Dan Skelton, arrives in strong form after a standout win in the Plate Handicap Chase at Cheltenham and heads the betting for Aintree. Gentleman De Mee and Firefox also feature prominently in the market for Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott respectively.

Friday, April 10, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026

For more expert insight, check out our expert Grand National Festival tips for the best racing picks.

Grand National Festival 2026 FAQs

Why bet with Tote during the Grand National Festival?

Tote offers a different way to bet compared to traditional bookmakers, using a pool betting system where payouts are determined by the total amount staked rather than fixed odds. During major events like the Grand National Festival, this can lead to bigger potential returns, particularly in large-field races like the Grand National.

Where is the Grand National held?

The festival is hosted at Aintree Racecourse, one of the most famous jumps courses in the UK.

What is the Grand National Festival?

It is a three-day jumps racing meeting featuring the world-famous Grand National, multiple Grade 1 races, competitive handicaps, and showcase bumpers that highlight future stars.

What is an each-way bet in the Grand National?

An each-way bet splits your stake between a win and a place, giving a return if your horse finishes in the top positions.

Can I bet on the Grand National before race day?

Yes, ante-post bets are available weeks in advance. Prices are bigger, but terms can differ.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.