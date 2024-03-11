These are the biggest Cheltenham Festival bookmaker sign-up bonuses, ranked

Whether a new or experienced punter, the Cheltenham Festival represents a good opportunity to open a new betting account as bookmakers deploy some of their biggest and most eyecatching sign-up offers of the year. If you're looking for the biggest sign-up offers available you've come to the right place, because we've collated here the most generous bonuses for new customers and ranked them in size order.

Get £60 in free bets

BetMGM are a new addition to the betting scene in Britain, but competitive odds and excellent sign-up deals from the US casino giant-owned operator is helping to fast establish them as a serious player.

New customers can secure £60 in free bets ahead of four days of high-class action at Prestbury Park when they sign up with BetMGM. The firm are also offering customers their money back as a free bet up to £20 for the first race each day. That's a bet to nothing up to £20 every day of the festival.

Get £60 from a minimum £10 bet

William Hill are giving all new customers a £20 welcome bonus to use on William Hill Vegas, plus a £40 free bet to use on the Cheltenham Festival, so there is £60 in bonuses up for grabs.

William Hill are also giving all customers a £5 'opt in' free bet to use each day on any race at the festival, starting with day one, while their early pricing of races and enhanced each-way places make them a great bookie to have on side.

Get £40 in free bets

Betfair's new customer offer is exclusive to the Cheltenham Festival, with punters unlocking £40 in free bets to use on multiples for just a £10 stake.

The Betfair Exchange is unmatched when it comes to best odds, while they offer boosts, acca insurance and a variety of special bets on their sportsbook too.

Get £40 in free bets

New Paddy Power customers can expect £40 in free bets once they've signed up and staked £10, which can be used on any race of their choosing, while Paddy Power's span of special markets, which includes #WhatOddsPaddy, makes them stand out, especially at Cheltenham.

You can bet on pretty much everything, including the Prestbury Cup score to how many Irish-trained 1-2-3s there will be on the opening day.

Get £40 in free bets

New Sky Bet customers can get £40 in free bets to use over the four days, while Sky Bet are also running a money-back special on the opening race of the festival, with punters getting their money back up to £5 if their selection doesn't win.

If it's something different you are after, Sky Bet are also running a 40-1 enhanced price offer on Willie Mullins, who has six of the seven favourites on Tuesday, training a winner on the opening day of the festival.

Sky Bet also stand out from the crowd with their frequent extra place each-way offerings. They often offer one or two places more than most firms, which makes them a must-use for each-way punters.

Read this next:

Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day one of the Cheltenham Festival

'I could see him being a big, big player' - our Ultimate Cheltenham Preview panellists with their dark horses

Cheltenham Festival free bets: how to make the most of the new account sign-up offers from the best online bookmakers

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.