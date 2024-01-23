The FA Cup fourth round: full fixture list, kick-off times, where to watch + £30 in free bets from Sky Bet

It's time for the magic of the FA Cup, again. 32 teams remain in the world's most historic domestic cup competition and there are some very tasty ties to look forward to over the coming days.

There are a number of heavyweight top-flight match-ups, including Manchester City's trip to play Tottenham and Aston Villa's trip to play Chelsea.

On Sunday meanwhile there are some very eye-catching fixtures including the Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Hawthorns, and Manchester United's journey to south Wales to play League Two's Newport County.

Full FA Cup fourth round schedule

Here's the full schedule of FA Cup fourth round ties, with details of which matches are televised.

Thursday, January 25 2024

7.40pm - Bournemouth v Swansea (S4C)

Friday, January 26

7.45pm - Bristol City v Nottingham Forest

7.45pm - Chelsea v Aston Villa

7.45pm - Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry

8.00pm - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Saturday, January 27

12.30pm - Ipswich Town v Maidstone (BBC)

3.00pm - Everton v Luton Town

3.00pm - Leeds v Plymouth

3.00pm - Leicester City v Birmingham City

3.00pm - Sheffield United v Brighton

7.00pm - Fulham v Newcastle (ITV)

Sunday, January 28

11.45am - West Bromwich Albion v Wolves (ITV)

2.00pm - Watford v Southampton

2.30pm - Liverpool v Norwich City

4.30pm - Newport County v Manchester United (BBC)

Monday, January 29

7.30pm - Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

How can I watch the FA Cup fourth round

In the UK, certain FA Cup fixtures will be televised by ITV and the BBC, with Manchester United's game against Newport available to watch on BBC 1 on Sunday afternoon.

The FA Cup fourth round is often treacherous for punters given it is hard to judge whether sides from higher divisions will play full strength sides against opponents from lower down the pyramid. However, picking an upset could prove profitable. Here is a fourth round acca for you to consider .

Sky Bet FA Cup fourth round odds

Nottingham Forest to beat Bristol City @21-20

Sheffield Wednesday to beat Coventry @21-10

Brighton to beat Sheffield United @11-20

West Brom to beat Wolves @14-5

A £10 bet on this four-fold accumulator would return £374.31 with Sky Bet.

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet. Correct as of 3.00pm on Monday, January 22

