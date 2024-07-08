The best Euro 2024 free bets & bonuses: grab up to £405 + get double 50-1 boosted odds for Euro 2024 semi-finals

Get up to £405 in free bets & sign-up bonuses on the Euro 2024 semi-finals for this week with these bookmaker betting offers.

Here are the boosted offers that you can grab for the upcoming Euro 2024 fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Betfair Euro 2024 free bets: get 50-1 odds boost for Maignan to make 1+ saves in Spain vs France

Get enhanced 50-1 odds for Maignan to make one or more saves form Betfair .

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 50/1 Maignan To Make 1+ Saves, Spain vs France NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Build your own bets with Bet Builder

Build your own bets with Bet Builder Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) New Customer Offer. Place a max £1 bet on France Goalkeeper to make 1 or more saves market in the Spain v France game, Tuesday, July 9th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

New Customer Offer. Place a max £1 bet on France Goalkeeper to make 1 or more saves market in the Spain v France game, Tuesday, July 9th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Parimatch Euro 2024 free bets: bag a 50-1 odds boost for England to beat the Netherlands

Claim enhanced 50-1 odds for an England win against the Netherlands from Parimatch .

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get 50/1 on England to beat Netherlands NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Racing and Football offers CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Wide range of in-play options

Wide range of in-play options Horse Racing Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on England - Match Betting - 90 mins v Netherlands. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 14:00 UK time on 08/07/2024 until 20:00 UK time on 10/07/2024. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply, see below. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on England - Match Betting - 90 mins v Netherlands. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets, expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 14:00 UK time on 08/07/2024 until 20:00 UK time on 10/07/2024. Selected payment methods only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

The biggest online bookmakers always come through with tantalising betting bonuses, appealing sign-up promotions, and attractive free bets ahead of major sporting events and festivals. With the 2024 Euros in Germany underway, this year is no exception. Nine of the UK's leading online bookmakers are stepping up their game for Euro 2024, offering up to £405for football fans.

Total: £405

How to claim your Euro 2024 free bets with any bookmaker

With up to £406 in sign-up bonuses and free bets available, now is the perfect time to sign up and bet on the 2024 Euros. Follow these simple steps to join any of the featured bookmakers and claim your sign-up bonuses:

Visit a bookmaker using any of the sign-up links on this page. Click the Sign Up button on their homepage. Create your username and password. Make a qualifying minimum deposit using a card. Place a minimum qualifying bet at the specified odds or higher.

Claim up to £405 in free bets for the 2024 Euros + each bookmaker’s terms & conditions

Paddy Power Euro 2024 free bets

Get £50 in Euro 2024 bet builder bets with Paddy Power

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builders NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Sky Bet Euro 2024 free bets

Bet £10 and get £40 in Euro 2024 free bets with Sky Bet

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 In Free Football Bets When You Place A £10 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. First single & e/w bet only odds of 1/1 or greater. 8 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets only redeemable on football markets. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY ODDS OF 1-1 OR GREATER. 8 X £5 BET TOKENS. FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS ONLY REDEEMABLE ON FOOTBALL MARKETS. FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE. FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY.

Coral Euro 2024 free bets

Bet £10 and Get £40 in Euro 2024 free bets with Coral

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £40 In Free Bets When You Bet £10 on the Euros NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Over 100 markets for each football match CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Fantastic live streaming service

Fantastic live streaming service Friendly and easily accessible customer care team 18+. New UK+ROI Customers. Paypal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min. £10 first real money bet on any sport at min. odds 1/2 to get £40 in Free Bets to use on selected markets. Free bets valid for 7 days after first real money bet. Stake not returned, no cashout, restrictions and T&Cs apply.

18+. New UK+ROI Customers. PayPal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min. £10 first real money bet on any sport at min. odds 1-2 to get £40 in Free Bets to use on selected markets. Free bets valid for 7 days after first real money bet. Stake not returned, no cashout, restrictions and T&Cs apply.

BetMGM Euro 2024 free bets

Bet £10 Get £60 in Euro 2024 free bets with BetMGM

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Bet365 Euro 2024 free bets

Grab £30 in bet365 Euro 2024 free bets when you bet just £10 with bet365

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply New offers on a regular basis

New offers on a regular basis Competitive prices on horse racing Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. #ad

Terms & Conditions: Minimum deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

William Hill Euro 2024 free bets

Grab £60 in Euro 2024 free bets when you bet just £10 with William Hill

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

Terms & Conditions: 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes Euro 2024 free bets

Grab £25 in Euro 2024 free bets with Ladbrokes

18+ new UK and Ireland customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at minimum odds 1-2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Why use free bets for Euro 2024?

Free bets are an excellent way to explore different betting options without risking your own money. Here are a few reasons why you should take advantage of free bets for Euro 2024:

Risk-Free Betting : Use free bets to place wagers without risking your own money.

Explore New Markets : Try out different types of bets and markets that you might not usually consider.

Maximize Winnings : Free bets can significantly boost your potential returns, especially with boosted odds offers.

Euro 2024 Betting Tips

To make the most of your Euro 2024 betting experience, consider these tips:

Research Teams and Players : Stay updated on team news, player injuries, and form.

Understand Betting Markets : Familiarize yourself with different types of bets such as match winner, over/under goals, and player-specific bets.

Manage Your Bankroll : Set a budget for your bets and stick to it to avoid overspending.

Have a look at our betting tips: You can visit the Racing Post's sport section to find the latest news and tips

Popular Euro 2024 Betting Markets

Match Winner : Bet on which team will win the match.

Over/Under Goals : Wager on whether the total number of goals scored in a match will be over or under a certain amount.

Both Teams to Score (BTTS) : Bet on whether both teams will score in a match.

Player to Score : Place a bet on a specific player to score a goal during the match.

Tournament Winner : Predict which team will win the entire tournament.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.