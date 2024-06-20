Racing Post logo
Betting offers

The best Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: grab nearly £200 for this weekend of the tournament + 50-1 odds on Netherlands vs France

Euro 2024 free bets, bonuses & boosted odds betting offers: over £200 incl. 50-1 odds on Netherlands vs France

Euro 2024 England Free Bets: Get up to £300

Get up to £245 in free bets & sign-up bonuses on the 2024 Euros the weekend's games with these top-tier bookmaker betting offers.

Here is the boosted offer that you can grab for the Netherlands vs France match tonight:

Betfair Euro 2024 Free Bets: Get a 50-1 odds boost for 1+ goals to be scored during the Netherlands vs France match

Grab a 50-1 odds boost for one or more goals to be scored in the Netherlands vs France match

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

50/1 A Goal To Be Scored, Netherlands v France

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Free bet every time your team scores in the groups ​when you place a £10 bet
CLAIM OFFER

New Customer Offer. Place a max £1 bet on Over 0.5 goals to be scored market in the Netherlands v France, Friday, June 21st. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Leading online bookmakers always offer up attractive betting bonuses, appealing sign-up promotions, and fantastic free bets ahead of noteworthy sporting events and festivals. With the 2024 Euros in Germany now in full swing, this year is no different. Five of the UK's leading online bookmakers are kicking off their Euro 2024 campaigns in style and giving away up to £245 for football fans.

Total: £245

How to claim your Euro 2024 free bets with any bookmaker

With up to £245 in sign-up bonuses & free bets up for grabs, there’s no better time to sign up and bet on the 2024 Euros. Here are some simple steps that you can follow to join any of the mentioned bookmakers and grab your sign-up free betting bonuses:

  1. Head over to a bookmaker via any of their sign-up links on this page
  2. Click the Sign Up button on their homepage
  3. Create your username and password
  4. Make a qualifying minimum deposit or more using a card
  5. Place a minimum qualifying bet at the specified odds or greater
  6. Free bets will be credited to your account once the qualifying bet has settled.

Claim up to £245 in free bets for the 2024 Euros + each bookmaker’s terms & conditions

Coral Euro 2024 Free Bets

Bet £10 and Get £40 in Euro 2024 free bets with Coral

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £40 In Free Bets When You Bet £10 on the Euros

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Over 100 markets for each football match
CLAIM OFFER

18+. New UK+ROI Customers. Paypal & some deposit & bet types excl. Min. £10 first real money bet on any sport at min. odds 1-2 to get £40 in Free Bets to use on selected markets. Free bets valid for 7 days after first real money bet. Stake not returned, no cashout, restrictions and T&Cs apply.  

BetMGM Euro 2024 Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £60 in Euro 2024 free bets with BetMGM

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games
CLAIM OFFER

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Bet365 Euro 2024 free bets

Grab £30 in bet365 Euro 2024 free bets when you bet just £10 with bet365

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
CLAIM OFFER

Terms & Conditions: Minimum deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

William Hill Euro 2024 Free Bets

Grab £60 in Euro 2024 free bets when you bet just £10 with William Hill

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • With Bet Builder Xtra you can win 50% more on every England game this Euros
CLAIM OFFER

Terms & Conditions: 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Ladbrokes Euro 2024 Free Bets

Grab £25 in Euro 2024 free bets with Ladbrokes

18+ new UK and Ireland customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £5 bet within 14 days of account registration at minimum odds 1-2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

