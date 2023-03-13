The best Cheltenham Festival existing customer offers - March 2023

Are you fed up with the best betting offers going to new customers? If so, we have the perfect article for you – we’ve compiled the best existing customer betting offers for the Cheltenham Festival, in one place, for your convenience.

Loyal readers can see the incredible betting offers below: including extra places, free bet drops, money-back specials and many more. Existing customers of their favourite bookmakers can qualify for these free bet tokens and offers. Scroll down to find all of the top-notch betting promotions, available to existing customers for the Cheltenham Festival, all in one handy guide.

Best existing customer Cheltenham offers

Here are the very best existing customer offers for the Cheltenham Festival. Be sure to find your favourite bookie and use the superb offers and concessions to your advantage, across the spectacular four days of jumping action from Prestbury Park.

Every day Ladbrokes offer extra places for UK and Irish racing and Cheltenham will be no different. You can compare the odds on Racing Post products by clicking any odds button and see how many Ladbrokes are offering. If you want to find out all available then head to the promotions page on the Ladbrokes website. If you need a new account to claim the extra places, .

A new initiative by Coral allows you to buy free bets, if you do this you’ll get over double the amount you pay in free bets. Each bundle you buy will give you free bets to be used on selected markets which will be made clear at the time. Their regular offering is pay £2 for a £5 bundle or pay £5 for a £10 bundle but make sure you check during Cheltenham for further details. You can to claim your bundles.

With William Hills unique Lengthen your odds feature you can get paid bigger odds on every UK race, that includes every Cheltenham race. That means bigger win, bigger odds. If you think Constitution Hill will win the Champion Hurdle but want a bigger price, you can choose how far he will win by and get a bigger price. .

Bet365 will not be beaten on price on any horse for all Uk an Irish races shown live on ITV Racing. This year the first five races each day will be shown so that’s 20 of the 28 races this applies to. It applies to bets placed on win and each way fixed odds markets from 10am on the day of the race up to 15 minutes before the scheduled ‘off’ time for each ITV race. Prices are matches against selected bookmaker and bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. .

For Cheltenham this year Paddy Power will be giving eligible customers three free bets, straight into your account. You’ll be able to use one free bet per day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and they’ll expire each day if you don't use them. You can read about this offer and .

Betfair offer many rewards on a daily basis, including free bets, extra places and boosts. To claim these you may have to opt in on their promotions page so make sure you do that to be eligible. View their daily offers or .

Sky Bet are the kings of the first race at Cheltenham each day and this year is no different. They are offering money back as cash on the first race each day, each person has their own limit on the refund so you’ll need to or log in to your existing account to find out.

Tote Placepots are a way to win a huge amount of money from a very small stake if you pick horses to be placed in the first six races of a chosen meeting. At Cheltenham Tote will be offering £1,000,000 Placepot Pools each day of the Cheltenham Festival as well as giving everyone a free Placepot for day one. To get involved .

What are Cheltenham Festival existing customer offers?

With numerous top existing customer offers and bonuses in place across the betting landscape, we’ve selected three of our favourite to showcase:

Best odds guaranteed

One of the favourite in a bettors’ arsenal is the ‘best odds guaranteed’ concession. This top betting offer means that if you take an early price about your selection for a particular race and the SP (starting price) return is bigger, you’ll be paid out at the bigger odds. It increases the value that you receive on a bet, giving you the best chance of maximising your return into a profit. It also removes any risk of market movements, eliminating the need to take the SP. Please note that each bookmaker will offer different terms and conditions per best odds guaranteed offer, including what time the offer will come into play.

Enhanced prices

Existing customers are certainly treated to enhanced prices, throughout the leading bookmaker markets. Bookies regularly offer inflated odds for particular betting markets and that is definitely likely during the Cheltenham Festival, offering loyal customers the chance to increase their betting balances.

Extra places

Most punters have experienced the annoyance of finishing fourth with an each-way bet that is paying for the first three home. Fear not! During the Cheltenham Festival, existing customers will experience a plethora of extra places for multiple races. A whole host of handicaps will certainly be on the radar by bookies wanting to offer the extra places.

Use your Cheltenham free bets on these three expert tips

Corach Rambler holds outstanding credentials of landing back-to-back victories at 2.50 on Tuesday. The Lucinda Russell-trained Jeremy gelding is 6lb higher than winning last season but scored with plenty in hand that day and appears to have been trained perfectly in two subsequent starts. He stayed on powerfully from a mile back in the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury last time, which ought to have put him spot on for this mission.

Dual Grade 1-winning hurdler, Thyme Hill, has strong claims of winning . He progressed hugely on third chase start, scoring by 15 lengths in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton. First-time cheekpieces clearly sparked improvement that day and with further progress within reach, he looks a big player in this stayers event. His chance is bolstered by excellent Cheltenham form figures of 23142, with stamina assured for this extended three-mile contest.

Allegorie De Vassy is a favourite to take on in the Grade 2 Mrs Paddy Power . Owned and trained by a powerhouse combination, she has scored in effortless fashion on both chase runs, yet her propensity to jump right on her latest start is a cause for concern. With that in mind, the recent J P McManus acquisition, Impervious, can extend her winning sequence. The daughter of Shantou displayed her immense ability with a smart success at Punchestown in January, giving a pair of well-touted geldings weight and scoring with plenty in hand.

