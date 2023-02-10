Super Bowl 57 prediction and get Eagles to beat Chiefs at 30-1

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off this Sunday for Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. Two of the best quarterbacks in the league, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, take to the field, aiming to cement their legacy with Super Bowl glory.

Who will triumph in the final game of the NFL season? Will Travis Kelce score the first touchdown? How many points will be scored in the game? Our American football expert has made their predictions, revealed below.

William Hill have offered a superb bet offer to celebrate the most viewed sporting event on the planet. Read on as we tell you how to get involved in the gridiron action, as well as presenting our Chiefs v Eagles prediction.

Super Bowl 57 prediction and betting tips

The Philadelphia Eagles are priced up as marginal 1pt favourites for the 2023 Super Bowl. Both teams had identical 14-3 regular season records but arrive in the Arizona desert after contrasting results. While the Chiefs struggled to see-off Cincinnati, the Eagles dominated a strong San Francisco side.

Mahomes and the Chiefs led the NFL in yards per pass attempt, but now face a Philadelphia team who have the defensive capabilities to disrupt that potent offence. They led the NFL in fewest yards allowed per pass attempt and recorded the most sacks. Make no mistake, Mahomes will face his sternest test, against this Eagles front seven. For our Chiefs v Eagles prediction, back Philadelphia to win Super Bowl 57.

