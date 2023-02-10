Super Bowl 57 odds, lines, expert tips and Super Bowl free bets

Welcome to Super Bowl 57! We've reached the final destination of the American football season, as Glendale, Arizona plays host to the most viewed event in the sporting calendar. The Philadelphia Eagles, the 2018 winners, take on 2020 winners the Kansas City Chiefs in what is being billed as one of the closest and most anticipated match-ups in Super Bowl history.

With identical 14-3 regular season records this season, the Eagles (NFC) and Chiefs (AFC) won their respective conferences with contrasting post-season results. The Chiefs were made to fight in a last-gasp field goal victory over the Bengals, while the Eagles strolled to winning the NFC crown with a scintillating 31-7 win over the 49ers.

Superstar quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are set to wow the huge television audience in the Arizona desert. Mahomes made the Pro Bowl for the fifth consecutive season, leading the league with a career-high 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. His passer rating of 105.2 was the second highest in the league.

Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts expertly led the Eagles offence, setting new career highs in completion percentage (66 per cent), passing yards (3,701), and passing touchdowns (22), scoring a career-high 101.5 passer rating, the fourth-best in the NFL. Hurts also rushed for 736 yards and 13 touchdowns, the second-highest total in the league.

Super Bowl betting odds and lines

The Philadelphia Eagles have opened marginal favourites in terms of the Super Bowl 57 odds and they are 4-5 versus 21-20 for the Kansas City Chiefs generally. For those who like to switch up their Super Bowl odds and punt on the handicap spread, the Eagles are +1, meaning that for that bet to land they need to win by over one point. If they win by exactly one point, the result would be a push, meaning your stake would be returned.

A popular betting market throughout the NFL is the total points line. Sunday's Super Bowl has a total points line of 50.5, meaning you need both teams to combine for 51 or more points if betting the over 50.5 line.

How to bet on Super Bowl 57

How to spend your Super Bowl 57 free bets

The Chiefs offence has been tough to stop this season. Including the playoffs, they have 0.95 expected points added per drive, rating the best in the league by a wide margin. That figure also represents the best in the NFL since the 2019 Chiefs, who surpassed the 2018 Chiefs.

Andy Reid's side face their sternest test against the Eagles, who have boasted superb defensive statistics this term. They led the league with 70 sacks in the regular season but will have to be at the top of their game when facing Mahomes, who is the best quarterback, statistically, in the NFL when blitzed. Mahomes was able to shake off a high-ankle sprain in the AFC Conference final but may not have 100 per cent mobility from the pocket.

The Philadelphia Eagles have the tools to cause Kansas plenty of problems offensively. They ranked third in the league for touchdowns in the red zone (67 per cent), which bodes well against a Kansas team who allowed the exact same percentage of touchdowns inside the 20-yard line. Back the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

Our NFL expert has opted for the under 50.5 total points line. Three of the previous four Super Bowls notched 44 points or fewer, with the only exception a 51-point game in 2020.

