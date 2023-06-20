St James's Palace Stakes: get £30 in Royal Ascot free bets at bet365

With the opening day of Royal Ascot 2023 looming, horse racing punters are rushing to finalise their selections and betting strategy. But we’ve got word of a late addition to the Ascot promotions we want to share with our readers before it’s too late.

Online sportsbook leaders bet365 have pulled out all the stops to ensure their customers have everything they need ahead of Royal Ascot. Click here to claim a £30 free bet from bet365 on the St James’s Palace Stakes.

There’s no time to hang around. Keep reading as we explain how to claim your £30 free bet using your mobile.

St James’s Palace Stakes: claim £30 in free bets at bet365

Finding winners at Royal Ascot isn’t easy. If it was, everyone would be doing it. But some valuable hacks could help improve your strike-rate, including research and proper control of your betting budget.

Follow the steps below to create an account with bet365 and secure your £30 free bet on the St James’s Palace Stakes and other Royal Ascot delights.

Click here for a £30 free bet

Fill in the new customer form, providing all the required information

Deposit £10 and bet on a sportsbook market at 1/5 or higher

£30 in bet credits can then be found in your account balance

bet365 St James’s Palace Stakes sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Please read the terms and conditions before accepting the £30 free bet on the St James’s Palace Stakes courtesy of bet365. It only takes a few moments and will significantly improve your understanding of the promotion.

Remember, the more you know about the inner workings of an offer, the better your chances of using it to land a profit.

New customers at bet365 only

Minimum deposit requirement

Free bets are paid as Bet Credits

Free bets available upon settlement of qualifying bets

Min odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply

Returns exclude Bet Credits stake

Registration required

Time limits and T&Cs apply

18+, begambleaware.org

bet365’s other Royal Ascot free bets and promotions

The £30 welcome bonus free bet is just what you need to bet on the St James’s Palace Stakes and get your Royal Ascot off to a flyer. Several high-quality Group contests are scheduled for Tuesday, with some of the sport’s biggest names in attendance as they battle for a place in the history books.

To help customers mark the occasion and get the most from the five days of action ahead, bet365 offer several intriguing specials. The £30 free bet offer is reserved for new customers, but here are three more to keep your eyes out for this week. The below specials are available to both new and existing members.

Best price guaranteed

Place a bet on any runner in the St James’s Palace Stakes on Tuesday without worrying about the odds. Take the price when placing the bet: if the SP is greater, you’ll be paid higher returns. That’s true of every race at Royal Ascot. The racing and marketing teams at bet365 aren’t messing around this year.

Odds boosts

Many experts view some favourites at Royal Ascot as a ‘sure thing'. We know there’s no hope of landing a guaranteed winner at Ascot, but the odds boosts promotion from bet365 helps you get the value. The award-winning online betting app will boost the odds of popular picks in Berkshire daily. Keep your eyes peeled, value-hunters.

Enhanced each-way

One of the main attractions of Royal Ascot week for millions of bettors across Britain and Ireland - other than the royal carriage - is the chance to bet each-way on horses at big odds. And there are more than a few gems running this week. The team at bet365 will enhance the odds of certain races at Ascot daily, improving the place terms to add an extra finisher or change a 1/5th of the odds into a 1/4.

How to spend your bet365 St James’s Palace Stakes free bets

Now we’ve told you how to get your hands on a potentially game-changing £30 free bet from bet365. Let’s look at the best way to use your bet credits on the St James’s Palace Stakes.

This Group 1 event run over a mile for three-year-old colts has proved a massive draw for the sport’s biggest and brightest talents. We have a competitive market with little separating the first two in the betting, ante-post favourite and 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean and Irish 2,000 Guineas star Paddington. We prefer the latter.

Paddington is a striking representative of the Aidan O’Brien stable and already has five starts under his belt, resulting in four wins. He scored at the Curragh under Ryan Moore in May, bagging a career-best Classic win. He’s a runner with an excellent pedigree, bags of bottle and the training needed to shoot for the stars. There’s surely more to come from this youngster.

For more Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post.