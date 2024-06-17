St James's Palace Stakes: claim £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Sky Bet

The opening day of Royal Ascot promises to pack a punch and online sportsbook giants Sky Bet have an unmissable offer for punters gearing up for the feature race, the St James's Palace Stakes on Tuesday.

St James's Palace Stakes preview and horses to look out for

The St James’s Palace Stakes ideally brings together the winners of the 2,000 Guineas, Irish 2,000 Guineas and Poule d’Essai des Poulains and for the first time since 2016, we have all three.

The market speaks in favour of Notable Speech , winner of the English version. He beat Rosallion decisively at Newmarket on his first turf start, albeit he had the benefit of being hard-fit after running on the all-weather.

If Rosallion was in any way rusty in the 2,000 Guineas when sitting close enough to a strong pace, that certainly wasn't the case at the Curragh, where he overcame in-running adversity with a fast-finishing success from better-positioned stablemate Haatem.

Despite apparently being held by French Guineas winner Metropolitan , the Aidan O'Brien-trained Henry Longfellow is three times shorter to reverse form, albeit you can never rule one out from the master trainer.

The fly in the ointment for the Guineas contingent could be Darlinghurst , who has won his last four, albeit at a lower level. His form could not be working out better though, with the runner-up from his penultimate start getting the better of Group 1 winner Sunway next time and the horse he beat last time chasing home an impressive winner in the French Derby.

Rosallion to win the St James's Palace Stakes @4-1 with Sky Bet

Notable Speech's 2,000 Guineas victory over Rosallion was decisive, but the winner had the benefit of being hard-fit from the all-weather, while the runner-up was a big drifter on his reappearance.

Rosallion showed the benefit from that when coming with a late rattle to win the Irish equivalent, taking his record around a bend on a right-handed track to 2-2 after his impressive Lagardere success last year, and can reverse form on this more conventional track.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.