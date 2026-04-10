Spreadex Grand National Day 2 offer: bet £10 get £60 in free bets

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Spreadex Day 2 offer: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets

To mark the Grand National Festival, Spreadex are giving new customers a multi-layered bonus worth £60 .

After placing a £10 qualifying bet, you’ll unlock a combination of fixed odds and spread betting free bets, allowing you to back runners across Friday’s races and beyond.

This includes:

3 x £10 fixed odds free bets

3 x £5 Total Goals football spread bets

3 x £5 Winning Favourites spread bets (ideal for racing cards like today)

1 x £1 Race Index spread bet

Why this offer suits Grand National Friday

Friday at Aintree Racecourse — often known as Ladies Day — features competitive racing and strong betting markets throughout the afternoon.

This offer works particularly well because:

You can use fixed odds free bets on multiple Day 2 races

The Winning Favourites spread bet lets you track how market leaders perform across the card Extra bets are released over time, giving you value for the rest of the festival, including the Grand National itself

How to claim the Spreadex £60 Day 2 offer

Follow these steps to get started in time for Friday’s racing:

Sign up with Spreadex

Place a £10 fixed odds single or each-way bet

Make sure your selection is priced at 1-2 (1.50) or higher

Let your bet settle (do not cash out)

Receive your first batch of free bets, with the rest arriving over the next two days

When will I get my free bets?

First set: after your qualifying bet settles

Second set: 24 hours later

Final set: another 24 hours after that

This means you’ll have betting credit not just for Day 2, but also heading into Grand National day on Saturday.

Key terms to know

New customers only, 18+

Minimum £10 qualifying bet

Odds must be at least 1/2 (1.50)

No cash out on qualifying bet

Free bets paid in instalments

Fixed odds free bet stakes not returned

Spread bets require a separate spread betting account

Spread betting can result in losses greater than your stake

Free bets expire after 28 days

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Grand National Festival free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,000+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of the Grand National Festival 2026.

Which horse should you back at Aintree?

Coming Up Easy in the Topham Handicap Chase @20-1 with Spreadex

Henry de Bromhead has several entries, but Coming Up Easy makes the most appeal.

He remains unexposed over fences after just six starts and had won all three of his previous handicap chases before disappointing when pulled up in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on soft ground, where he was sent off a 13-2 joint-third favourite.

Freshened up since then, a return to better ground could see him bounce back, and he looks capable of getting his career firmly back on track.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more expert insight, check out our expert Grand National Festival tips for the best racing picks.

Day 2 betting FAQs

What are the main races on Grand National Friday?

Day 2 of the Grand National Festival features several high-quality races and is widely known as Ladies Day, one of the busiest betting days of the meeting.

Can I use these free bets on today’s races?

Yes — once your first set of free bets is credited, you can use them on any eligible Day 2 race at Aintree Racecourse.

Are spread bets useful for horse racing?

They can be, especially for experienced bettors. Markets like Winning Favourites let you bet on how favourites perform across multiple races rather than picking a single winner.

Will I still get the free bets if my first bet loses?

Yes — as long as your qualifying bet meets the requirements, the outcome doesn’t affect your eligibility.

Can I use the offer for the Grand National tomorrow?

Absolutely. Because the free bets are staggered, you’ll still have betting credit available for the Grand National on Saturday.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

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