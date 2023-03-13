Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase free bets & £200 in betting offers

We are tantalisingly close to the start of the most anticipated week of racing in the jumping calendar, the Cheltenham Festival, and the Arkle Trophy provides an opportunity to see the best novice chasers take their chance in the second race on Tuesday.

The betting would suggest this is between El Fabiolo and Jonbon, two unbeaten chases who finished first and second at the Aintree Grand National meeting over hurdles last season, when a neck separated the pair in the Grade 1 Top Novices’.

Jonbon’s only defeat in nine races under rules came at the hooves of stablemate and odds-on ante-post Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill in last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

He was impressive when following up his debut win at Warwick with victory in the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novice’s Chase at Sandown, form which was franked when runner-up Boothill won a Grade 2 on his next start.

He drifted in the ante-post market for this year’s festival after a scare from the inferior Calico in a match race last time, replaced at the top by El Fabiolo, who was very impressive in his ten-length victory in the Irish Arkle, with Banbridge, Appreciate It and Dysart Dynamo behind.

Dysart Dynamo’s free-going tendencies ruined his chances when behind El Fabiolo in the Irish Arkle but he’s a talented horse when putting it all together.

