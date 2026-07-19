Spain vs Argentina offer: get £40 BOYLE Sports free bets plus a Messi Super boost

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Spain and Argentina will clash for the chance to win the World Cup and BOYLE Sports are offering the chance to claim £40 in free bets when you bet £10 this evening.

Plus both new and exsisting customers can take advantage of BOYLE Sports' Epic Boost - click here to get Evs on Lionel Messi to score or assist in 90 minutes, extra-time or during the penalty shootout.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, more betting offers and a useful guide to creating a BOYLE Sports account.

Get £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the World Cup with BOYLE Sports

Argentina's reward for coming back from behind to beat England is a clash with Spain in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Lionel Scaloni's troops looked to be in trouble at the start of the second half after Anthony Gordon's opener.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side sat back and invited pressure, which Argentina eventually capitalised on through goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.

Spain dominated against France to win 2-0 on Tuesday and they will fancy their chances of dethroning the reigning champions.

La Roja started the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, but they have since won six consecutive games and kept six clean sheets in total.

Argentina have been made to work harder for their success despite winning all of their group games.

Scaloni's side needed extra-time to advance past Cape Verde and Switzerland and they came back from behind to beat Egypt and England.

Bet £10 on Spain vs Argentina with BOYLE Sports and claim £40 in free bets.

Plus... BOYLE Sports are offering Evs on Lionel Messi to score or assist in 90 minutes, extra time or penalties

Argentina star Lionel Messi is the joint-leading scorer at the World Cup with eight goals and he has a superb chance of getting his hands on the Golden Boot.

Messi has also picked up four assists in the USA this summer and the Inter Miami ace has led by example, despite recently turning 39. The former Barcelona ace has registered 34 shots, with 18 of those hitting the target.

His ability to create chances has been evident after he claimed four assists and because he is Argentina's primary set-piece taker, that makes BOYLE Sports' boost of evens for him to score or assist fantastic value.

New and existing customers can click here to back that Epic Boost.

How to claim £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports

Opening an account with BOYLE Sports is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Just follow the steps below and create an account in time for the World Cup final showdown between Spain and Argentina.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with BOYLE Sports here .

2. Deposit a minimum of £10 (Excluding Skrill/Moneybookers, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafe or prepaid cards).

3. Place a minimum bet of £10 or more at odds of EVS (2.0) or greater.

4. For multiple bets, the combined odds must be Evens (2.0) or greater.

5. Qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of account opening.

6. The free bet will be applied as 1 x £40 free bet balance.

Spain vs Argentina: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It is vital that you read the small print before accepting BOYLE Sports bonus offer for Spain vs Argentina in the World Cup.

Reading the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

18+. Play Safe. Online only. Ends 31.12.26.

New UK customers only.

Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of Evs on any sports market (excluding Virtuals).

Get £40 in Free Bets after settlement.

The he free bet will be applied within 5 minutes of the first settlement of any qualifying bet.

Free bets cannot be transferred & will expire after 7 days.

All acquired free bets gained through other promotions will be removed from this offer.

Free bet stakes will not be included in any free bet returns.

Free bet stakes will not qualify for this offer.

Free bets will not qualify for any other special offers such as Cash Back Specials, BPG & Extra Places, etc.

Qualifying bets which are cashed out are excluded from the promotion.

Deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay and WH PLUS Card excluded.

One per customer.

Full T&Cs apply. Visit BOYLE Sports for more information.

BOYLE Sports Gambleaware.org .

When is Spain vs Argentina?

Spain vs Argentina takes place on tonight and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Spain vs Argentina being played?

The venue for the game is the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Where can I watch Spain vs Argentina?

BBC One and ITV1 are showing the game live in the UK.

What are the odds for Spain vs Argentina?

Here are BOYLE Sports' latest odds for Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina:

Match result Odds Spain 6-5 Argentina 12-5 Draw 2-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

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