Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes

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The World Cup final is looming and Ladbrokes have a special offer for the big game, with new customers getting 50-1 for there to be over 1.5 goals in the clash between Spain and Argentina.

The South Americans are the top scorers at the tournament with 17 goals and there was no shortage of drama in their semi-final victory over England. Meanwhile, La Roja have also scored 13 goals and will be looking to usurp the defending champions.

Click here for more details on this enticing offer.

Back over 1.5 goals in Spain vs Argentina at 50-1 with Ladbrokes

Spain and Argentina meet in a World Cup final for the ages, with the European champions taking on the reigning South American champions, who also happen to be the reigning champions of the World Cup.

La Roja outclassed France 2-0 in their semi-final while Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1 on Wednesday.

This is surely Lionel Messi's last World Cup game and the 39-year-old and his teammates will be aiming for him to go out on a high. Likewise, this would be seen as the passing of the torch to Spain's Lamine Yamal, who is regarded by some as Messi's successor at Barcelona.

Argentina's games have been full of action at this World Cup, only one has gone under 2.5 goals, and all of their last 13 matches in all competitions have gone over 1.5 goals.

That makes Ladbrokes' sign-up offer of 50-1 about over 1.5 goals in this World Cup final appealing, especially considering its' real price is 1-8.

Back over 1.5 goals in Spain vs Argentina at 50-1 with Ladbrokes

How to claim Ladbrokes' World Cup final odds boost

Opening an account with Ladbrokes is quick and easy. You can sign up using your mobile or laptop before the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Follow the steps below to claim the offer:

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Ladbrokes here Open a new account Deposit a minimum of £10 using an eligible payment method Place a £1 single bet on over 1.5 goals in Spain vs Argentina If successful, you will receive 10 x £5 free bets (valid for four days) Stake and winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement

Offer expires at 20:00pm BST on Sunday, July 19

Ladbrokes 50-1 over 1.5 goals offer: terms and conditions

Make sure you check the full terms and conditions before claiming Ladbrokes' enhanced World Cup final odds boost.

New customers only

Minimum first deposit £10

Minimum/maximum stake £1

Bet £1 single on Over 1.5 goals in Spain vs Argentina

Price boosted from 1/8 to 50/1.

Winnings paid as 10 x £5 free bets

Free bets valid for four days

Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded

Stake and winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement

Restrictions and further T&Cs apply

T&Cs apply Please gamble responsibly

Offer expires at 20:00pm BST on Sunday, July 19

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

Spain vs Argentina World Cup final details

When is Spain vs Argentina?

Spain face Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

Where is Spain vs Argentina being played?

The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will take place at the Met Life Stadium in New Jersey.

What are the odds for Spain vs Argentina?

Spain are 13-10 shots while Argentina are 12-5 and the draw is 2-1. Spain are 8-13 to lift the trophy and Argentina are 6-5 with Ladbrokes.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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