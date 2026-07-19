Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral

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Spain and Argentina do battle for the most important trophy in football this evening as the MetLife Stadium hosts the World Cup final, and Coral have an enhanced offer for the big one.

New customers can back the World Cup final to go to penalties at 50-1 . Click here to find out more or read on for our guide to creating a Coral account .

Spain vs Argentina offer: Get 50-1 for the final to go to penalties

There will be a galaxy of attacking talent on display at the World Cup final as Spain go up against defending champions Argentina for the right to be called world champions.

Spain will look to Lamine Yamal for inspiration, while Argentina can always call upon talisman Lionel Messi, but there is little between them at the odds and it would come as no surprise were extra-time and penalties required to split them in New Jersey.

Three of the last eight World Cup finals were decided on penalties – in the USA in 1994, Germany in 2006 and, most recently in Qatar four years ago when Argentina beat France, while all but one of the last five World Cup finals went to extra-time.

Coral make the original price 4-1, so it's worth taking the 50-1 for the World Cup final to go to penalties on offer for new Coral customers.

How to claim your odds boost for the World Cup final

Opening an account with Coral is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account in plenty of time for today's game.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Coral here . Open a new account. Deposit a minimum of £10 by cards or Apple Pay. Place a max £1 bet on the World Cup final to go to penalties before 8pm BST on Sunday, July 19. Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful (the final goes to penalties) you will receive 10 x £5 free bets (valid for seven days). Stake & winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement.

Offer expires at 20:00 BST on Sunday, July 19.

Coral Spain vs Argentina betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Coral's odds boost for Spain vs Argentina. Understanding the T&Cs will greatly enhance your understanding of the bonus and how to use it to snag a sizeable profit.

New customer offer

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as five £10 free bet tokens, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Free bets are valid for seven days, only deposits with cards and Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply .

Offer expires at 20:00 BST on Sunday, July 19.

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.