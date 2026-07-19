Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final

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Spain and Argentina meet in Sunday's World Cup final, with football's biggest prize on the line as the champions of Europe and South America go head-to-head at MetLife Stadium.

Ahead of kick-off, leading bookmakers have launched a range of welcome offers for new customers. Compare the best Spain vs Argentina betting offers below and claim your free bets before the action gets underway.

Best Spain vs Argentina World Cup betting offers

Here are the best betting offers you can claim ahead of Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina:

There are some top betting offers for the World Cup worth more than £500.

Total may vary based on the bookmakers you're already registered with

How to claim your Spain vs Argentina betting offers

Getting set up is straightforward and usually takes just a few minutes. The process typically looks like this:

Choose your preferred bookmaker. Register a new account. Make the qualifying deposit. Place your first qualifying bet. Receive your free bets or enhanced odds once the requirements have been met.

Need more options? We’ve gathered all the best World Cup free bets and betting offers in one place — with £2,000+ in total bonuses available from trusted UK bookmakers.

Spain vs Argentina match preview

Spain and Argentina meet in the World Cup final for the first time since 1966, with both nations just one win away from lifting football's most prestigious trophy.

Spain produced one of the performances of the tournament to beat France 2-0 in the semi-finals and arrive in New Jersey unbeaten in seven matches, while reigning champions Argentina booked their place in the showpiece with a dramatic 2-1 victory over England.

With Lamine Yamal looking to cap a breakthrough tournament and Lionel Messi aiming to lead Argentina to back-to-back World Cup titles, all the ingredients are in place for a memorable final.

Whether you're backing Spain to become world champions for a second time or Argentina to successfully defend their crown, bookmakers are offering a wide range of markets and welcome offers ahead of Sunday's showpiece.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

Spain vs Argentina FAQs

What time does Spain vs Argentina kick off?

Spain vs Argentina kicks off at 8pm BST on Sunday, July 19.

Where is Spain vs Argentina being played?

The World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What TV channel is Spain vs Argentina on?

The World Cup final will be shown live on BBC One and ITV1, with coverage beginning ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

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