Snooker 2023 UK Championship betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power

Paddy Power 2023 UK Championship betting preview

All eyes are on York and the first Triple Crown event of the 2023-24 snooker season, the UK Championship.

The world's top-16 are ready and waiting in the last-32, set to take on 16 qualifiers in one of the highlights of the campaign.

Mark Allen is the defending champion after his 10-7 final victory over China's Ding Junhui in last year's showpiece, and he heads into the UK Championship fresh off the back of victory in the Champions of Champions event, where he thrashed Judd Trump 10-3 in the final.

A stacked field which includes the current world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan will be competing under the glistening lights of the York Barbican. Some people are getting excited for Christmas - we're more excited for the UK Championship.

Weekend schedule in York

Here is the provisional line-up for the last-32 of the UK Championship (best of 11 frames):

Saturday, November 25

Mark Allen v qualifier

Mark Williams v qualifier

Kyren Wilson v qualifier

Tom Ford v qualifier

Sunday, November 26

Luca Brecel v qualifier

Zhang Anda v qualifier

Shaun Murphy v qualifier

Ali Carter v qualifier

Monday, November 27

Judd Trump v qualifier

Barry Hawkins v qualifier

Mark Selby v qualifier

Jack Lisowski v qualifier

Tuesday, November 28

Ronnie O'Sullivan v qualifier

John Higgins v qualifier

Neil Robertson v qualifier

Robert Milkins v qualifier

Sunday, December 3

The final

