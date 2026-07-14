Sky Bet World Cup offer for England vs Argentina: claim £30 in free bets

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England face old enemies Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals in Atlanta on Wednesday evening and the Three Lions will be hoping they can reach the final for the first time since lifting the trophy in 1966.

Both nations required extra-time in their quarter-final ties, with England overcoming Norway 2-1 and Argentina seeing off ten-man Switzerland 3-1, and Sky Bet's promotional offer could come in handy for this last-four encounter.

New Sky Bet customers can claim £30 in free bets when they open an account and place a qualifying bet.

Get £30 in free bets by placing any bet on England vs Argentina

There is plenty of history between England and Argentina - Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' in 1986 and David Beckham's red card in 1998 are two of the most notable incidents over the years - and this semi-final has the potential to be a hot-tempered affair.

The Three Lions have not been at their best during the tournament but they have managed to grind their way to a first World Cup semi-final since 2018, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham playing starring roles for their country.

It has not been plain sailing for reigning champions Argentina, though, and they required a late comeback to see off Egypt in the quarter-finals before being taken to extra-time by ten-man Switzerland in the last four.

England and Argentina have both shown frailties at the back and neither side has managed to keep a clean sheet in the knockout rounds, so there could be a fair few goals when they face off in Atlanta.

Sky Bet have a brilliant offer to utilise for this clash. New customers can get £30 in free bets simply by placing a £0.05 bet on any market .

How to claim your £30 in free bets by placing any bet on England vs Argentina

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Follow the steps below to create an account in plenty of time for England vs Argentina.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here. Place a minimum of £0.05 as a first bet on a single or each way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater. Your free bets will be credited as three £10 free bet tokens. Free bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns. Free bets can be redeemed against any single or each-way market, excluding virtuals. Free Bets expire 30 days after crediting.

Get £30 in free bets sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's £30 in Free Bets when you place any bet.

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customers only.

Place a minimum of £0.05 as a first bet on a single or each way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater.

Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer.

3 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

30-day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply

When is England vs Argentina?

The World Cup match between England and Argentina will take place on Wednesday at 8pm BST.

Where is England vs Argentina being played?

The match is taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Where can I watch England vs Argentina?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of England vs Argentina on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.

What are the odds for England vs Argentina?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for the World Cup match between England and Argentina:

Match result (90 mins) Odds England 8-5 with Sky Bet

Argentina 2-1 with Sky Bet Draw 9-5 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publishing

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