Sky Bet Royal Ascot day 4 betting offer: get £40 in free bets on the big races

One of the biggest events in the racing calendar is here and Sky Bet are ready and waiting with their promotions, special offers and unbeatable odds for Royal Ascot 2023.

Click here to claim a £40 Royal Ascot free bet from Sky Bet .

Fancy getting your hands on this great welcome bonus from Sky Bet? If you are ready to claim your bonus and wager on Royal Ascot, this page has everything you need to start. Keep reading as we update you on the offers, runners, terms and conditions, processes and more.

Sky Bet Royal Ascot offer: £40 in free bets

Join Sky Bet in time for the next big race due off at Royal Ascot and collect a £40 free bet that can be used throughout the week. How will you use the free bet tokens from Sky Bet?

Registering with this British-based online sports betting business takes just a few minutes. Thanks to a modern, user-friendly and speedy service, you can create an account using your desktop computer from the comfort of your home or when out and about on your mobile. Here’s how to join and get the free bet bonus now.

Visit the Sky Bet website through this link

Complete the registration form with your personal information

Deposit into your newly created account

Place a £10 wager at odds of 1/1 or greater, and get 4 x £10 free bets instantly

Sky Bet sign-up offer: terms and conditions

Here are some terms and conditions to remember when registering an account and placing bets. Visit the Sky Bet app or website for the latest T&Cs.

New customers only

First single and each-way bet only at odds of 1/1 or greater

Receive 4 x £10 free bet token

Free bet stakes not included in returns

Free bet for horse racing only

Free bets exclude virtuals

Free bets are non-withdrawable

No free bet expiry

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

18+, begambleaware.org

What makes Sky Bet special

Sky Bet is a powerhouse of the online gambling market, but what is all the fuss about and why are they leaving the competition in their shadows? The new customer bonus isn’t the only eyecatching deal available to both new and existing players at Royal Ascot. Here are three more offers you don’t want to miss.

Extra places

Sky Bet love to give their customers more chances to profit, and that’s evident in the extra places promotion. Check out the Sky Bet website and app on race day for the latest list of promotions, including extra places each-way. Sky Bet customers are paid out on four places in the most popular events of the afternoon.

Price boosts

The Sky Bet trading team have been preparing for this week since the end of the Grand National and, as a result, are ready to make Royal Ascot 2023 a little bit more exciting. Is this the year you bag a big-priced winner in Berkshire? You’ll have every chance with Sky Bet’s ever-popular price boosts.

Pick Seven

Sky Bet also offers a free-to-play promotion called Pick Seven. Select seven horses you think will do the business in Berkshire this week, and if your picks prove correct you’ll be in line for a bumper payout of up to £1,000. Get full terms and conditions on the Sky Bet app and site. Everything is ready and waiting for you.

How to spend your Sky Bet Royal Ascot free bets

The free bets are in your account and ready to use. The horses are primed and good to go. Now all that’s left is for you to find those winners. The Sky Bet welcome bonus can be used on every race at Royal Ascot this week, from the opener to the one that brings down the curtain in style. Have a look at more Sky Bet offers via this link .

Do your research, read interviews, follow predictions, watch past races and get the stats. Only when you have all the information at your fingertips will you be ready to use your free bet.

Royal Ascot day 4 schedule

2:30: Albany Stakes

3:05: King Edward VII Stakes

3:40: Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

4:20: Commonwealth Cup

5:00: Coronation Stakes

5:35: Sandringham Stakes

6:10: Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes

For more Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post.