Sky Bet Royal Ascot day 2 offer: get £50 in free bets for Wednesday when you bet £10

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Royal Ascot 2026 rolls on Wednesday with another outstanding day of racing, and Sky Bet are offering new customers the opportunity to secure £50 in free bets through this exclusive welcome promotion.

Whether you're supporting the market leaders in the Group 1 features or searching for value among the handicaps, this offer provides added betting value throughout the second day of Royal Ascot.

Sky Bet R oyal Ascot day two sign-up offer: bet £10 get £50 in free bets

Sky Bet's Royal Ascot welcome offer is designed to give new customers additional betting opportunities across Wednesday's seven-race card.

Simply place a qualifying bet, and once it has settled you'll receive £50 in free bets , allowing you to spread your wagers across some of the biggest races on day two.

How to claim your Sky Bet Royal Ascot free bets

Claiming your Royal Ascot welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Click Join Now and complete the registration process. Deposit at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at the required minimum odds. Once your qualifying bet has settled, your free bets will be credited automatically.

Sky Bet offer: £50 in free bets terms and conditions

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for Sky Bet's Royal Ascot betting offer:

New customers only.

£10 minimum deposit.

First single, e/w or multiples bet only.

Odds of 1/1 or greater.

5 x £10 bet tokens for Horse Racing multiples only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 7 days.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot 2026 festival day two preview

The second day of Royal Ascot 2026 could be one for the ages, as it is set to feature the race of the year in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

The 1m2f Group 1 has attracted a host of top-class stars to it. There is none bigger than Daryz, last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Owned by the famous Aga Khan Studs, he has been flawless in two starts this season, including an impressive Group 1 win at Longchamp named after his late owner.

However, this could be his toughest test to date, as his rivals could include Ombudsman and Almaqam.

Ombudsman, last year's winner, was brilliant on his comeback in the Dubai Turf and in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes, while Almaqam won his first Group 1 in the Tattersalls Gold Cup recently. Kalpana and Minnie Hauk could take part in a red-hot contest.

The day's biggest juvenile contest is the Queen Mary Stakes. It was won last year by True Love, who not only went on to win the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes last year, but won this year's 1,000 Guineas.

The Queen's Vase could unearth a St Leger winner - Eldar Eldarov did the famous double in 2022, while the Duke of Cambridge Stakes can have high-class fillies and mares tackle the Group 2.

The Royal Hunt Cup and Kensington Palace Stakes are really tricky handicaps to try and work out, while the Windsor Castle Stakes gives speedy juveniles the chance of a Royal

Royal Ascot day two feature race

Here are some of the leading contenders for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes on Royal Ascot day two with Betfred.

Runners Odds Ombudsman 5-4 Daryz 15-8 Almaqam 11-2 Minnie Hauk 13-2 See The Fire 14-1 Dancing Gemini 50-1

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot 2026 day two race schedule

Wednesday June 17

Royal Ascot day two betting FAQs

Can I use my Royal Ascot free bets on any race on day two?

In most cases, yes. Once your qualifying bet has settled and your free bets have been credited, they can usually be used on any eligible Royal Ascot day two race. Some bookmakers may exclude certain markets, so always check the promotion's terms and conditions.

Are Royal Ascot betting offers available to existing customers?

Most Royal Ascot welcome offers are available to new customers only. However, many bookmakers also run odds boosts, extra place races and personalised promotions for existing customers throughout the five-day meeting.

What is the biggest race on Royal Ascot day two?

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes is widely regarded as the feature race on the second day of Royal Ascot. This prestigious Group 1 contest is run over a mile and a quarter and attracts some of the best middle-distance horses from around the world, making it one of the highlights of the entire meeting.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.