Sky Bet Royal Ascot betting offer: bet on the Norfolk Stakes and get £60 in free bets

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Royal Ascot 2026 reaches its thrilling conclusion on Saturday, and Sky Bet are giving new customers the chance to claim £60 in free horse racing bets with a special offer for the final day of the meeting.

Simply place a £10 bet on the 2:30pm Norfolk Stakes , the opening race on Saturday's card, and you'll receive £10 in free bets for each of the remaining six races at Royal Ascot.

Whether you're backing a juvenile in the Norfolk Stakes, an international sprinter in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes or searching for a big-priced winner in the Wokingham Handicap, this promotion gives you extra betting power throughout the final day of the royal meeting.

Sky Bet Royal Ascot final day offer: bet £10 on the 2:30pm and get £60 in free bets

Sky Bet's special Saturday promotion rewards new customers throughout the entire card.

Place a qualifying £10 bet on the Norfolk Stakes (2:30pm) and, if you qualify, you'll receive a £10 free bet for each of the six remaining races at Royal Ascot .

It's an ideal way to enjoy every race on the final afternoon of the meeting.

How to claim your Sky Bet Royal Ascot free bets

Claiming your Royal Ascot welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Complete the registration process. Deposit at least £10. Place a minimum £10 Win or Each Way bet on the 2:30pm Norfolk Stakes at odds of 1-2 or greater. Receive one £10 free bet for each remaining race on Saturday's Royal Ascot card.

Sky Bet offer: £50 in free bets terms and conditions

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for Sky Bet's Royal Ascot betting offer:

New customers only.

£10 minimum deposit.

Place a minimum £10 bet on the 2:30pm Royal Ascot race (Win or Each Way market only).

Minimum odds of 1/2.Receive 1 x £10 free bet for each remaining Royal Ascot race on Saturday.

Free bets valid on single Win or Each Way bets only.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Free bets expire once each associated race has started.

Eligibility restrictions and full terms apply.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot 2026 final day preview

The final day of Royal Ascot 2026 brings the meeting to an end with a bang, with the race honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II as the highlight.

The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes has an international roll of honour, and this year's running looks like it could head away from Britain. The leading candidate is Australian mare Joliestar.

She could run in both the King Charles III Stakes at this race, having won five Group 1s in her native country.

However, Japan look set to have a strong team, which is headed by last year's runner-up Satono Reve. He was runner-up to the great Ka Ying Rising in Hong Kong on his last start.

Japan could also have Lugal run for them, while Ireland's leading hope is the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Comanche Brave.

The Hardwicke Stakes can be a strong pointer towards Ascot's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in July. The Group 2 is won by proven Group 1 stars regularly, including by Rebel's Romance last year.

In a change to the week, the Norfolk Stakes will open proceedings on the final day, with the quickest juvenile sprinters on show in the 5f Group 2.

The Wokingham Stakes is a prestigious 6f handicap and shocks can be plenty in it. The race was won last year by Get It, who was sent off at 28-1.

The final Group race of the meeting is the Jersey Stakes, while there is also the Golden Gates Stakes handicap as well.

The five-day spectacular ends with the Queen Alexandra Stakes, which 2m5½f is the longest race at Royal Ascot.

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot 2026 day five race schedule

Saturday June 20

Royal Ascot day five betting FAQs

How does the Sky Bet Royal Ascot Saturday offer work?

Place a qualifying £10 Win or Each Way bet on the 2:30pm Norfolk Stakes . If you qualify, you'll receive a £10 free bet for each of the six remaining races on Saturday's Royal Ascot card.

Which race do I need to bet on?

Your qualifying bet must be placed on the 2:30pm Norfolk Stakes, the opening race on the final day of Royal Ascot.

How many free bets do I receive?

Eligible new customers receive six £10 free bets, worth £60 in total, to use on the remaining races at Royal Ascot on Saturday.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

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