Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway

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England face Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals in Miami this evening and Three Lions fans will be hoping that captain Harry Kane can inspire them to a place in the semi-finals.

Kane was on the mark in Sunday's dramatic round-of-16 3-2 win over Mexico, scoring England's third from the penalty spot, and he features in Sky Bet's enhanced offer for today's fixture.

New Sky Bet customers can claim 40-1 for Kane to have a shot in Norway vs England when they open an account and place a qualifying bet.

Get 40-1 for Harry Kane to have 1+ shots in Norway vs England

The 2026 World Cup has been all about the big names and Harry Kane has certainly played his part, scoring six goals in five matches to fire England into the quarter-finals.

Kane will line up opposite Norway's formidable Erling Haaland tonight, and both strikers will be looking to propel their nations into Wednesday's second semi-final.

Sky Bet have a brilliant offer on Kane for tonight's game. New customers can get 40-1 for Kane to have 1+ shots in Norway vs England .

The England skipper has had at least one shot in each of England's matches at the tournament, and 19 in total from five appearances. The real odds for Kane to have one or more shots in this game are 1-80, underlining the value of this World Cup price boost .

How to claim your odds boost for Norway vs England

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Follow the steps below to create an account in plenty of time for Norway vs England.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Deposit a minimum of £5 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on Harry Kane 1+ shots in Norway vs England on Saturday, July 11 at normal odds. Cashed-out or partially cashed-out bets will not be valid for this promotion. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the usual price and your winnings will be topped up to 40-1 with four £10 bet tokens for use on Build-A-Bet markets. If your bet is unsuccessful, one £10 free bet token will still be added to the account. You will receive your free bets after the qualifying bet settles and they will expire 14 days after crediting.

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 11.

Norway vs England : World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Norway vs England in the World Cup .

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customers only.

£5 minimum deposit.

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on the Harry Kane to have 1+ total shots market only.

First £1 single bet only.

4 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bets for football BuildABets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

14-day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 11.

When is Norway vs England?

The World Cup match between Norway vs England will take place tonight at 10pm BST.

Where is Norway vs England being played?

The match is taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Where can I watch Norway vs England?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Norway vs England on ITV1.

What are the odds for Norway vs England?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for the World Cup match between Norway and England:

Odds correct at time of publishing

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