Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket

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The Newmarket July Festival is underway, and Sky Bet are celebrating the running of the July Cup Stakes with a standout welcome offer for new customers. Eligible new account holders can claim up to £30 in free bets by signing up through the links provided in this article and registering a new Sky Bet account.

Read on for everything you need to know about claiming this excellent Sky Bet free bet offer .

How to claim your Sky Bet Newmarket July Cup betting offer

Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your £30 free bet to place on the July Cup.



Sky Bet Newmarket July Cup b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Newmarket July Cup betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New customers only.

First single & E/W bet only.

Odds of 1/1 or greater.

3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable.

Free bets expire after 30 days.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Sky Bet Newmarket July Cup pr eview

Attention switches to Saturday's card as the Newmarket July Festival reaches its conclusion, with the Group 1 July Cup taking centre stage. One of Europe's premier sprint contests, the six-furlong showpiece regularly attracts the fastest horses from Britain, Ireland and beyond, with victory carrying major significance for the remainder of the sprinting season.

This year's renewal is headed by Commonwealth Cup heroine Venetian Sun , who tops the betting after her Royal Ascot success for Karl Burke. The three-year-old filly produced a career-best effort to lower the colours of the colts at the royal meeting and now returns against older opposition seeking to provide her trainer with a first success in the race.

Among those standing in her way is Japanese challenger Satono Reve , who arrives with an outstanding international record and finished runner-up in last months Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. The Noriyuki Hori-trained seven-year-old has established himself among the world's leading sprinters and adds a fascinating overseas dimension to the contest.

Big Mojo also commands plenty of respect after finishing second in last year's July Cup before going on to victory in the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock. Mick Appleby's stable star has been campaigned at the highest level throughout his career and returns to Newmarket looking to go one better in the race that narrowly eluded him 12 months ago.

Others set to feature include the progressive Almeraq , winner of the Jubilee Stakes, and Mission Central winner of the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot. Several other Group 1 performers ensure another typically deep and competitive renewal of the midsummer sprint championship.

Day three racing schedule + where to spend your £40 in Sky Bet Newmarket July Cup free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Day three:

Friday June 10

With Sky bet offering a total of £30 in Newmarket July Cup free bets , there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here is one selection:

Big Mojo to win the July Cup Stakes @9-1 with Sky bet

Second in this race last year, Big Mojo can go one better this year at a nice price. Running over five furlongs at Ascot last time, he ran a nice race but will be better suited back up to six furlongs.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.