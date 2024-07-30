- More
Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day one: bag £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
Day one of Glorious Goodwood is finally here and the conditions look to be perfect with the sun shining in beautiful West Sussex. Want to get involved in the action? Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets for Glorious Goodwood. This generous offer isn't around for long though so click here to claim your share before it’s too late.
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Horse Racing Bets
- More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker
Thankfully, we’re here to help. On this page, our team of sports betting experts explain how you can register with Sky Bet using your laptop or mobile, bet on the racing, and secure £40 in free bets. There’s a simple step-by-step guide, details of other promotions, and suggestions on how to use your bet tokens.
Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood day one offer: £40 in free bets
The Sky Bet welcome bonus free bet is reserved for new customers who create an account through this page. If you don’t already have an account with this popular online sportsbook, now is the perfect time to get started.
Click here to claim your £40 free bet at Sky Bet.
Registration is safe, fast, user-friendly and you must only complete the process once. We explain how in the next section, detailing the sign-up process, how to deposit funds and claim this stunning free bet.
Click the image below to claim £40 in free bets for Glorious Goodwood day one:
Steps on how to claim your Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood day one betting offer
Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your £40 Sky Bet free bet to place on any of the races this week. Follow the steps below to join Sky Bet through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.
- Click this link to get started
- Fill out your details when prompted
- Make a deposit into your new account
- Place a bet of at least £10 at odds of 1/1
- You will receive your £40 free bets instantly, credited as 4 x £10 free bets
Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood day one betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.
- New customers only.
- First single & E/W bet only.
- Odds of 1/1 or greater.
- 4 x £10 bet tokens.
- Free bet stakes not included in returns.
- Free bets for horse racing only.
- Free bets are non withdrawable.
- Free bets expire after 30 days.
- Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.
- 18+. Gambleaware.org
At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Glorious Goodwood free bets and bookmaker offers, so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Glorious Goodwood bonuses and betting offers.
How to spend your Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood free bets on day one
With Sky Bet offering a total of £40 in Glorious Goodwood free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:
- The Parthenon to win the Vintage Stakes @11-4 with Sky Bet
Aidan O'Brien's The Parthenon ran well in a Group 3 on his debut and then looked a willing colt when off the mark at Gowran Park.
- Kyprios to win the Goodwood Cup @2-5 with Sky Bet
Having swept all before him in 2022, Kyprios was game as you like to reclaim Ascot Gold Cup crown and looks set to do the same in this.
Note, these odds are subject to change
Day one Glorious Goodwood schedule
Glorious Goodwood is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans and the opening day is always an exciting one, with the highlight being the Goodwood Cup.
Tuesday, July 30
- 1.50: Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap
- 2.25: HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes
- 3.00: HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes
- 3.35: Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes
- 4.10: Coral Racing Club Handicap
- 4.45: British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes
- 5.20: Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap
- 5.55: HKJC World Pool British EBF Fillies' Handicap
Why bet on Glorious Goodwood with Sky Bet?
The £40 Glorious Goodwood free bet is a good enough reason to join Sky Bet, but there’s more. This online sportsbook are famous for offering customers VIP treatment each time they place a bet on horse racing, football, and sport. Here are some Sky Bet flexes.
Sky Bet offers user-friendly mobile app
A user-friendly mobile app allows you to make deposits, place bets, watch live racing, and withdraw profits with a single click. The app is simple but stylish and secure.
Sky Bet offer several markets on each race
Sky Bet offer several markets on each race run at Glorious Goodwood, including winning distances and the number of finishers. More ways to bet means more ways to win.
Sky Bet offer several promotions
The welcome bonus is just one of several promotions and free bets available at Sky Bet. The trading and marketing teams ensure there’s something for everyone.
Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood offers for existing customers
The Sky Bet welcome bonus is a great way to encourage new players to the app and reward them with a free bet. But what happens after you register and use the free bet tokens? Sky Bet runs several high-profile and popular recurring promotions on horse racing and sport. Here are just a couple of the deals you can expect to find.
Money back
Get money back on losing bets on selected races each day, including during Glorious Goodwood. If your pick fails, your funds will be returned as cash.
Sky Bet Club Exclusive
All members are eligible to join the Sky Bet Club Exclusive. Earn boosted returns during the festival and every week of the year thanks to Sky Bet.
Remember to gamble responsibly
Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
