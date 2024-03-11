Sky Bet day one Cheltenham enhanced betting offer: 40-1 for Willie Mullins to train a festival winner + £40 free bet

Willie Mullins has become synonymous with Cheltenham Festival winners. The Irish powerhouse trainer brought up success number 94 at the home of jump racing last year, and Sky Bet have an unmissable Mullins-related offer that you can take advantage of.

Sky Bet are famous for offering customers VIP treatment each time they place a bet and the online sportsbook are giving new customers the opportunity of a 40-1 payout if Willie Mullins trains a winner on the opening day of the festival on Tuesday. He has six of the seven favourites on the opening day. Willie Mullins has had 65 festival winners in the last decade, meaning he has been responsible for almost a quarter of the total Cheltenham successes in that timeframe. The peak was ten in 2022, while it has never dipped below the four snared in 2014 and 2019.

But that's not all, as Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets for the Cheltenham Festival. This fantastic offer won’t hang around so sign up for Sky Bet to claim your share before it’s too late.

On this page, our team of sports betting experts explain how you can register with Sky Bet using your laptop or mobile and take advantage of these generous offers. There's a simple step-by-step guide, details of other promotions, and the runners you can expect to see on the opening day of the festival.

Willie Mullins favourites for day one's races – plus his other fancied runners

Tullyhill @3-1 with Sky Bet

Has left a poor effort over further firmly behind since dropping to two miles, barely coming off the bridle at Naas on his penultimate start before a convincing Listed victory last month, with the form of that effort looking strong. Runner-up No Flies On Him got the better of subsequent Grade 1 winner Jango Baie in his sole point before scoring on his previous start over hurdles. Jigoro, who was nine and a quarter lengths back in third, was second – beaten seven lengths – in the Grade 2 Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle behind Mystical Power. He's held in high regard and will be the mount of Paul Townend.

Mystical Power @7-2 with Sky Bet

Unbeaten following a bumper win with two successes over hurdles. His latest victory came in the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle, one of the more reliable trials for the Supreme, and he should improve on what he's shown so far, especially if he learns to settle better.

Gaelic Warrior @3-1 with Sky Bet

Big improver in second season as a hurdler, finishing second in the Ballymore before landing the Grade 1 Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival. Had looked good in both chase starts, including when winning the Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase, before capitulating behind Fact To File at the Dublin Racing Festival. Dropping in trip might be the making of him and despite losing twice at Cheltenham, he's classy on his day.

Hunters Yarn @5-1 with Sky Bet

Looked set to record a comfortable victory on his chasing debut only to come down at the last, but he made amends at Punchestown in January when thrashing a horse who ran really well in a big handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival. After just two starts over fences, he has at least as much potential as his rivals.

Il Etait Temps @11-2 with Sky Bet

Wasn't far off the best two-mile novice hurdlers last season and has made an instant impact over fences, winning two of his three starts including a defeat of the reopposing Found A Fifty in the Irish Arkle last time. May have to play second fiddle to Gaelic Warrior, who beat him at Limerick, but looks sure to play his part in the top two-mile novice chases.

Meetingofthewaters @11-2 with Sky Bet

Has looked progressive over fences since joining Willie Mullins, getting off the mark in a beginners' chase at Cork in November before making a mockery of his opening handicap mark when running away with the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December. He was hampered by a faller after the first when not completing last time, which is easily forgiven, and he has recently been purchased by high-profile owner JP McManus ahead of the festival.

State Man @1-3 with Sky Bet

Is the obvious choice following the absence of Constitution Hill, given his sole defeat in Grade 1 company came to that rival in this race last year. He's an exceptional performer, has had a faultless preparation and is far better than anything he'll face here. He claimed his ninth Grade 1 with a comfortable victory in the Irish Champion Hurdle last time and his short price is very much justified.

Lossiemouth @4-6 with Sky Bet

Never even came off the bridle when dismissing the field, which included Mares' Hurdle runner-up Love Envoi, in the Unibet Hurdle last time and that makes her the one to beat in this division. There will be questions about her stamina over this trip, but she will be ridden with that in mind and she could just have too much class for her rivals.

Ashroe Diamond @5-1 with Sky Bet

If stamina does become a problem for stablemate Lossiemouth, Ashroe Diamond will provide an able deputy, especially after a very comfortable victory at Doncaster last time. She landed a Grade 1 novice in April at this trip and will keep the odds-on favourite honest.

Batman Girac @15-2 with Sky Bet

Was an eyecatching fourth to Kala Conti in a Grade 2 at Leopardstown over Christmas and that form has been franked, with the seventh and tenth both winning their next starts, while runner-up Kargese took the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle next time out. He's got his fair share of weight in this handicap but three of the last five winners carried 11st 8lb or more, so that shouldn't be an issue.

Embassy Gardens @2-1 with Sky Bet

Has gone from strength to strength since switching to fences, winning a Punchestown beginners' chase by 13 lengths on his first start before easily accounting for Sandor Clegane in a Grade 3 at Naas in January. He jumped well on both occasions, looking better the further he went, and it would be no surprise should Willie Mullins target this usually weaker race than one of the Grade 1 staying chases.

As the Cheltenham Festival draws ever closer, check out Racing Post's Countdown to Cheltenham , where we've handpicked the very best in bookmaker sign-up offers and free bets, as well as exclusive Racing Post, offers and giveaways to help prepare you for the Cheltenham Festival . Come back to this page every day to take advantage of every new opportunity in the countdown to the most exciting racing festival in the world.

