Sky Bet Cheltenham Free Bets: Grab £40 in free bets for the Festival

The pinnacle of the jumps season, the Cheltenham Festival, is just around the corner and there is no better time to sign-up for a Sky Bet account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus.

This online sportsbook are famous for offering customers VIP treatment each time they place a bet on horse racing, football, and sport.

Click here to claim your £40 free bet at Sky Bet.

Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets for the Cheltenham Festival . This fantastic offer won’t hang around so click here to claim your share before it’s too late.

Grab £40 in Sky Bet Cheltenham Free Bets by clicking on the image below:

Thankfully, we’re here to help. On this page, our team of sports betting experts explain how you can register with Sky Bet using your laptop or mobile, bet on sports, and secure £40 in free bets on the festival. There’s a simple step-by-step guide, details of other promotions, and suggestions on how to use your bet tokens.

Cheltenham day one preview

The famous Cheltenham roar erupts from the packed crowd ahead of the opening race of the festival, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which could feature a mouthwatering clash between two JP McManus-owned runners, Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet.

With the withdrawal of jump racing's luminary, Constitution Hill, from this year's Cheltenham Festival, the spotlight on the Champion Hurdle intensifies. Last year, Constitution Hill captured the title, boasting an unbeaten record in eight starts, with his dominance extending over seven Grade 1 races. However, in light of his unexpected absence, attention shifts to other contenders, raising the anticipation around State Man's potential to seize the top spot in this highly anticipated race.

Lossiemouth is one of the biggest names on the card and will look to enhance her reputation in the Mares' Hurdle, while the Arkle is a must-watch race with a view to next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Sky Bet Cheltenham offer: £40 in free bets

The Sky Bet welcome bonus free bet is reserved for new customers who create an account through this page. If you don’t already have an account with this popular online sportsbook, now is the perfect time to get started.

Click here to claim your £40 free bet at Sky Bet

Registration is safe, fast, user-friendly and you must complete the process once. We explain how in the next section, detailing the sign-up process, how to deposit funds and claim this stunning free bet.

Steps on how to claim your Sky Bet Cheltenham betting offer

Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your £40 Cheltenham Festival free bet to place on any of the races this week. Follow the steps below to join Sky Bet through a secure registration page designed to protect your privacy and security.

Click this link to get started

Fill out your details when prompted

Make a deposit into your new account

Place a bet of at least £10 at odds of 1/1

You will receive your £40 free bets instantly, credited as 4 x £10 free bets

Sky Bet Cheltenham betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY.

FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY.

5P MINIMUM STAKE.

ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER.

3 X £10 BET TOKENS.

FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS.

FREE BETS EXCLUDE VIRTUALS.

FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE.

FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY.

18+.

BEGAMBLEAWARE.ORG

How to spend your Sky Bet Cheltenham free bets

With Sky Bet offering a total of £40 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Dinoblue to win the Mares' Chase @1-1 with Sky Bet

Has looked much improved this season, beating Fil Dor, who then finished second to odds-on Champion Chase favourite El Fabiolo, in the Barberstown Castle Chase at Navan before looking even better when running away with the Paddy Power Rewards Chase. Her second to El Fabiolo makes her the standout and given her half-sister stayed 2m4f, she should go well against her own sex.

Lump Sum to win the County Hurdle @14-1 with Sky Bet

Made live Supreme contender Jeriko Du Reponet pull out all the stops in a Doncaster Grade 2 last time and could very much be underestimated by a mark of 135. Lump Sum seemed to hit a flat spot that day before staying on powerfully to take second and again showed a fine finishing effort when storming clear of Fiercely Proud in the Dovecote at Kempton last month. He should relish the Cheltenham hill and is a big contender if turned out quickly.

Note, these odds are subject to change.

Day one Cheltenham schedule

The Cheltenham Festival is the most highly anticipated meeting of the year for jumps fans, with the crowd producing an almighty roar ahead of the first race on Tuesday, March 12. The highlight of day one, the Champion Hurdle, will be without last year's winner Constitution Hill, and the talented State Man looks set to take advantage.

Tuesday, March 12

Why bet on Cheltenham with Sky Bet?

The £40 Cheltenham Festival free bet is a good enough reason to join Sky Bet, but there’s more. This online sportsbook are famous for offering customers VIP treatment each time they place a bet on horse racing, football, and sport. Here are some Sky Bet flexes.

Sky Bet offers user-friendly mobile app

A user-friendly mobile app allows you to make deposits, place bets, watch live racing, and withdraw profits with a single click. The app is simple but stylish and secure.

Sky Bet offer several markets on each race

Sky Bet offer several markets on each race run at the Cheltenham Festival, including winning distances and the number of finishers. More ways to bet means more ways to win.

Sky Bet offer several promotions

The welcome bonus is just one of several promotions and free bets available at Sky Bet. The trading and marketing teams ensure there’s something for everyone.

Sky Bet Cheltenham offers for existing customers

The Sky Bet welcome bonus is a great way to encourage new players to the app and reward them with a free bet. But what happens after you register and use the free bet tokens? Sky Bet runs several high-profile and popular recurring promotions on horse racing and sport. Here are just a couple of the deals you can expect to find.

Money back

Get money back on losing bets on selected races each day, including during the Cheltenham Festival. If your pick fails, your funds will be returned as cash.

Sky Bet Club Exclusive

All members are eligible to join the Sky Bet Club Exclusive. Earn boosted returns during the festival and every week of the year thanks to Sky Bet.

To discover more Cheltenham Festival betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.