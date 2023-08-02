Secure £45 in free bets with Betfair for Glorious Goodwood

Tuesday proved a super first day of the 2023 Glorious Goodwood festival, and with more of the same coming our way today Betfair are here to offer new users a £45 sign-up bonus .

Wednesday's card at Goodwood looks to be packed full of top-class races, with the Group 1 Sussex Stakes taking centre stage at 3.35pm.

There is some excellent racing before the feature race as well, with the fillies Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3) getting under way at 2.25pm before the two-year-olds go to post for the Molecomb Stakes (Group) at 3.00pm.

With this Glorious Goodwood betting offer from Betfair, you can scoop £45 in free bets with just a £10 qualifying wager required.

Secure your free bets from Betfair to place on the 2023 Glorious Goodwood festival below.

Claim your Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer: £45 in free bets

Betfair are offering all new sign-ups a £45 free bet . New users simply need to follow the links in this article and create their new account with Betfair. Then they need to make a first time debit card deposit (Apple Pay excluded) of just £10 or more. You must place your qualifying wager of £10 or more at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5).

Betfair will credit your account with a £45 free bet. This will be issued to your account within one hour of your qualifying wager being settled.

With this £45 Betfair free bet bonus, you have the ideal opportunity to get up and running with one of the country's favourite online sports betting platforms. To register with Betfair and claim £45 for free ahead of Glorious Goodwood day two, click here .

How to claim your Betfair sign-up free bet for Glorious Goodwood

Claiming your £45 free bet at Betfair is both simple and secure. If you need any guidance with this process, just follow these steps:

Claim your £45 free bet by clicking here

Set up your online betting account

Deposit a minimum of £10

Bet £10 or more on a Goodwood race with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher

Your £45 in free bets will be credited to your account once the bet settles

Glorious Goodwood races to watch + how to spend your Betfair free bet

Here are two following big races to watch out for on day two of the Glorious Goodwood festival:

3.35pm: Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1)

This year's Sussex Stakes looks to be an absolute belter of a contest. We have the year's star three-year-old Paddington coming over from Ireland to represent Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore and the Coolmore operation. Paddington will be exceptionally hard to beat in receipt of 4lb from his main market rival Inspiral.

3.00pm: Molecomb Stakes (Group 3)

The Molecomb Stakes also looks like a fascinating race this year. With a variety of different angles into this contest, it is worth remembering that the best place to race over Goodwood’s downhill 5f course is undoubtedly against the stands' side rail. We suggest you might focus your attention on the runners drawn high in this race, with a potential track bias likely to strongly influence the finish of this contest.

Not sure where to spend your Ladbrokes free bets? Here are a couple of ideas:

Frankie Dettori to win the Sussex Stakes (generally priced at 4/1)

Ryan Moore to win the Sussex Stakes (generally priced at 1/2)

Frankie Dettori to place in the Sussex Stakes (generally priced at 4/5)

Odds are subject to change

Betfair sign-up offer: terms and conditions

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum debit card deposit £10 (Apple Pay excluded)

£10 bet on any Goodwood race at min odds 1/2 (1.5) to qualify

£45 in free bets will be credited if the qualifying wager is settle

Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only

Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded

Free bet stake not returned

18+, begambleaware.org

T&Cs apply

Why should you choose Betfair for your Glorious Goodwood bets?

Betfair have an ideal platform for those looking to optimise their betting experience during Glorious Goodwood. With its reputation as a reliable powerhouse in the online sports betting sphere, Betfair guarantees an excellent experience for their punters.

Extra places at Betfair

With Betfair, you can enjoy the benefit of additional each-way places on races all year round, including during Glorious Goodwood, ensuring you never miss out on a winning opportunity.

Enjoy in-play betting with Betfair

When it comes to in-play betting, swift actions are key and Betfair has a user-friendly app that is designed to cater to this need. Effortlessly stay updated with the latest in-play odds for Glorious Goodwood, select your preferred choice, add it to your betslip and confirm after reviewing the stakes.

Apart from catering to new customers, Betfair also provides a range of benefits to its existing clientele, including but not limited to the following.

Boosted odds

The Betfair marketing and trading teams join forces each day of Glorious Goodwood to deliver enhanced odds on numerous popular choices. Stay tuned to their website for the latest boosted odds on races and horses.

Guaranteed best odds

Betfair offers an irresistible advantage for horse racing bettors – best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish races. This promotion ensures you'll be paid at the higher value, either the starting price or the price offered when you placed your bet.

NRNB (non-runner no bet)

As is customary, Betfair offer non-runner no bet on all the premier races in the horse racing calendar, including Glorious Goodwood. This means that if your chosen horse doesn't run, your bet will be fully refunded.

To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top Sky Bets in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.