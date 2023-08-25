Secure £40 in free bets with Sky Bet for York Ebor festival

Get ready for day three of York's Ebor festival with a fantastic sign-up offer from Sky Bet. They are offering new users £40 in free bets to use on York this week. In this article, we'll explain how the offer works, and also offer some suggestions for what you could use your free bets on.

The steps are simple, continue reading and you'll be on your way to claiming £40 in free bets for the York Ebor festival. There's plenty of racing to get involved with as each day ITV Racing is showing five events, which includes plenty of Group 1 action. Secure your free bets from Sky Bet here .

Claim your Sky Bet York Ebor festival betting offer: £40 in free bets

Sky Bet are providing a £40 free bet for all new customers who deposit £5 or more and make a qualifying wager of just £10 this week at York's Ebor festival.

If you're considering betting on the York Ebor festival this week then Sky Bet is undoubtedly the place to be. Once your qualifying bet is placed, your free bet tokens will be instantly credited to your account. You can use your Sky Bet free bet to wager on any race this week at York's Ebor festival.

Sky Bet's York Ebor festival betting offer comes in the form of four £10 free bets, offering you an excellent opportunity to distribute your bets across multiple races on the Knavesmire.

With these free bets in your pocket, you have the perfect opportunity to explore the Sky Bet website or app, get acquainted with the variety of markets and promotional deals on offer and select the races you want to bet on. Be sure to keep an eye on the Sky Bet platforms during the course of the week as there will be plenty of York Ebor festival betting offers up for grabs.

How to claim your Sky Bet sign-up free bet for York Ebor festival

Registering with Sky Bet and claiming your £40 of free bets is both simple and secure. Simply follow these steps:

Click here to sign up with Sky Bet

Set up your online betting account

Deposit a minimum of £5

Bet just £10 or more on a betting market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or higher

4 x £10 Sky Bet free bets will be instantly credited to your account

York Ebor festival races to watch

The Group 1 Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35) featuring the high-class Highfield Princess is the day's showpiece event at York. The big race follows the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (2.25) and the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (3.00). What do our Spotlight experts make of it all?

Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (2.25)

It can't be taken for granted that front-running Quickthorn won't again be given too much rope but he also has a little more to prove on good to firm ground, so this may be someone else's day. That makes the picture only a bit clearer. Courage Mon Ami shot to stardom in the Gold Cup in June and has to give the runner-up Coltrane 3lb today. Perhaps they will finish in the same order now that they are back on a forecast good to firm ground, over which Courage Mon Ami made his sweeping move from off the pace at Royal Ascot, but watch out also for GIAVELLOTTO. He had a mid-summer break after his Yorkshire Cup win here and showed enough in the Goodwood Cup to suggest that he could have more to give. Richard Austen



Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (3.00 York)

As the market suggests, Kylian has a leading chance on form and Johannes Brahms holds obvious claims. However, from a punting angle there are plausible alternatives at bigger odds, most notably JEHANGEER who brings good credentials and could well show plenty of further progress upped in class. He's a tempting each-way proposition in this bid to give Kevin Ryan a fifth Gimcrack. King's Gamble (second choice) looks promising, while Action Point and Emperor's Son also have possibilities. Steve Boow

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35 York)

Bradsell got the better of HIGHFIELD PRINCESS in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot but the winner inconvenienced the runner-up by drifting left and the ultra-consistent mare is taken to gain her revenge in a race she won last year. Bradsell is feared most, while the much-improved Regional and the supplemented 2yo Big Evs are others who can run well. Equality, Ladies Church and Nymphadora are interesting each-way possibles at much bigger odds, with Equality perhaps the pick of this trio. Ben Hutton

