Scotland vs Morocco betting offer: get 50-1 for Scotland to score with Sky Bet

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Scotland earned a 1-0 win over Haiti in their opening Group C game on Sunday and hopes will be high they can repeat the trick when they face Morocco on Friday.

Backing Scotland to score in the game? New Sky Bet customers can get an incredible 50-1 on Scotland scoring when they sign up and place a qualifying bet.

Scotland have never managed to get out of the group stage at the World Cup but their dreams would be realised if they can get the better of Morocco on Friday.

Their opponents are the Africa Cup of Nations holders but the spirit Steve Clarke's side showed in their 1-0 opening win over Haiti bodes well and they will be confident they can find the net again at the Gillette Stadium in Boston.

Sky Bet have a great offer of 50-1 that Scotland will score in the game, which is available to new customers.

Check out how to claim the 50-1 offer , check the full terms and conditions, and get your Sky Bet account ready before kick-off tonight.

Get 50-1 for Scotland to score vs Morocco with Sky Bet

Scotland did brilliantly to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998 and they look determined to make the most of their stay in America after gaining a crucial 1-0 win over Haiti in their first Group C game.

That success should have given Steve Clarke's team a great deal of confidence and they can almost taste the prize of a place in the knockout stages of the planet's biggest international tournament for the first time.

Previous disappointments will be forgotten if they can get past Morocco in their second group game, and Scotland look capable of scoring against the Africa Cup of Nations champions, who held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their first fixture.

The reward is there and with Scotland having scored four goals against Bolivia and Curacao in their final two friendlies, and 13 times in the five internationals at the end of their qualification campaign, the chances look good for a Scotland goal.

And that's great news for those claiming Sky Bet's offer of 50-1 for Scotland scoring a goal .

The real odds of over 0.5 Scotland goals in the match at Sky Bet are 4-6, highlighting the value of the World Cup price boost.

How to claim your odds boost for Scotland vs Morocco

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with plenty of time for Scotland's second game of the World Cup.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Deposit a minimum of £5 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on over 0.5 Scotland goals in Scotland vs Morocco on Friday, June 19 at normal odds. Cashed-out or partially cashed-out bets will not be valid for this promotion. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the usual price and your winnings will be topped up to 50-1 with five £10 free bets for use on Build-A-Bet markets. You will receive your Free bets after the qualifying bet settles and they will expire 14 days after crediting.

Offer expires at 11pm BST on Friday, June 19



Scotland vs Morocco: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Scotland vs Morocco in the World Cup .

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customers only.

£5 minimum deposit.

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on 'Over 0.5 Scotland Goals' market only.

First £1 single bet only.

5 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bets for football BuildABets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

14 Day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 11pm BST on Friday, June 19



When is Scotland vs Morocco?

The World Cup Group C fixture between Scotland and Morocco will take place on Friday. Kick-off is scheduled for 11pm BST.

Where is Scotland vs Morocco being played?

The match is taking place at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, home of NFL team the New England Patriots.

Where can I watch Scotland vs Morocco?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Scotland vs Morocco on ITV1.

What are the odds for Scotland vs Morocco?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for Friday's World Cup fixture between Scotland and Morocco:

Odds correct at time of publishing

While attention turns to England’ and Scotland's World Cup campaigns this summer, it’s worth noting there’s another major betting event running in perfect parallel.

Royal Ascot 2026 is underway and we've got some of the biggest bookmaker promotions of the year — including up to £700 in free bets across leading UK sportsbooks.

Explore the best Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets here

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