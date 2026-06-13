Scotland vs Haiti World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet

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Scotland's long wait to return to the World Cup finals is almost over, and they make their first appearance at the global football festival since 1998 when they take on Haiti in Group C at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in the early hours of Sunday morning (2am BST kick-off).

The Scots will feel that they can not only compete but also get three points on the board as they are the clear favourites to win their opening game.

Haiti are 40 places below Scotland in the world rankings in 83rd and their absence from the finals has been even longer as they made their only appearance in 1974.

The Caribbean nation conceded 14 goals in three group games in that tournament and new customers who sign up to Sky Bet can get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in the game .

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus, all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Sky Bet account.

Get 50-1 on a goal to be scored in Scotland vs Haiti with Sky Bet

Scotland and Haiti will know that their opening match at the 2026 World Cup provides their best opportunity of earning points as they are in a Group C line-up that also includes heavyweight contenders Brazil and Morocco.

Defeat in this match would leave an extremely uphill path to qualification, but on the other hand, a victory in the first game would give the teams a decent shot at qualifying as one of the best third-placed sides if they can keep things respectable in their other two contests.

Scotland have had some worries heading into the tournament, with midfielder Billy Gilmour ruled out of the finals and star man Scott McTominay missing training due to illness but he has been able to return to training.

The Scots have been in fine form in front of goal in their warm-up games, beating Curacao 4-1 and Bolivia 4-0, and that bodes well for new Sky Bet customers who open an account and can get 50-1 for a goal to be scored .

The real odds of over 0.5 goals in the match at Sky Bet are 1-50, highlighting the generosity of the World Cup price boost .

How to claim your odds boost for Scotland vs Haiti

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for Scotland's first World Cup match.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Deposit a minimum of £5 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on over 0.5 goals in Scotland vs Haiti on Sunday, June 14 at normal odds. Cashed out or partially cashed out bets will not be valid for this promotion. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the usual price and your winnings will be topped up to 50-1 with five £10 free bets for use on Build-A-Bet markets. You will receive your free bets after the qualifying bet settles and they will expire 14 days after crediting.

Offer expires at 2am BST on Sunday, June 14



Scotland vs Haiti: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Scotland vs Haiti in the World Cup .

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customers only.

£5 minimum deposit.

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on 'Over 0.5 Goals' market only.

First £1 single bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bets for football BuildABets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

14 Day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 2am BST on Sunday, June 14



When is Scotland vs Haiti?

The World Cup Group C match between Scotland and Haiti will be played on Sunday, June 14. Kick-off is scheduled for 2am BST.

Where is Scotland vs Haiti?

The match is taking place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, home of NFL team the New England Patriots.

Where can I watch Scotland vs Haiti?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of England vs Croatia on BBC One.

What are the odds for Scotland vs Haiti?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for the World Cup match between Scotland and Haiti:

Odds correct at time of publishing

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