Scotland vs Brazil betting offer: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet

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Scotland's World Cup 2026 campaign has been a rollercoaster ride with a win and a loss, and Steve Clarke's side could still qualify if they lose to Brazil at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Backing a goal in the game? New Sky Bet customers can get an incredible 50-1 on a goal to be scored when they sign up and place a qualifying bet.

Scotland are determined to make the most of their World Cup journey and they are a whisker away from qualifying for the knockout stages, and even a low-scoring loss could see them through, depending on results elsewhere.

Scotland have never beaten Brazil in ten attempts so it would require something special this week. However, only one of those ten meetings has finished goalless, making Sky Bet's enhanced offer even more enticing.

Check out how to claim the 50-1 offer , check the full terms and conditions, and get your Sky Bet account ready before kick-off tonight.

Get 50-1 on a goal to be scored in Scotland vs Brazil with Sky Bet

Scotland are so close to reaching the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first time but they may have to rely on results elsewhere to fulfil their dream of qualifying from Group C.

Morocco were too strong for Steve Clarke's side in their 1-0 win last Friday and Brazil warmed up for this clash with a comfortable 3-0 win over Haiti, and their extensive firepower was on full show.

Brazil won the last meeting between the teams 2-0 in 2011 and the Samba Stars have scored two or more goals in five of the last six meetings, so the chances of at least one goal being scored are high in Miami, which is great news for those claiming Sky Bet's offer of 50-1 for a goal to be scored .

The real odds of over 0.5 goals in the match at Sky Bet are 1-50, highlighting the value of the World Cup price boost .

How to claim your odds boost for Scotland vs Brazil

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with plenty of time for Scotland's important World Cup clash.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Deposit a minimum of £5 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on over 0.5 goals in Scotland vs Brazil on Wednesday, June 24 at normal odds. Cashed-out or partially cashed-out bets will not be valid for this promotion. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the usual price and your winnings will be topped up to 50-1 with five £10 free bets for use on Build-A-Bet markets. You will receive your Free bets after the qualifying bet settles and they will expire 14 days after crediting.

Offer expires at 11pm BST on Wednesday, June 24



Scotland vs Brazil: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Scotland vs Brazil in the World Cup .

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customers only.

£5 minimum deposit.

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on 'Over 0.5 Goals' market only.

First £1 single bet only.

6 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bets for football BuildABets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

14 Day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 11pm BST on Wednesday, June 24



When is Scotland vs Brazil?

The World Cup Group C fixture between Scotland and Brazil will take place on Wednesday, June 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 11pm BST.

Where is Scotland vs Brazil being played?

The match is taking place at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA.

Where can I watch Scotland vs Brazil?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Scotland v Brazil on BBC One.

What are the odds for Scotland vs Brazil?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for tonight's World Cup fixture between Scotland and Brazil:

Odds correct at time of publishing

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.