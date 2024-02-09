Scotland v France Rugby Free Bet: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash

The first week flew by in the blink of an eye. The 2024 Six Nations is firmly up and running, with defending champions Ireland delivering an ominous opening round message as they thumped France in Marseille, Andy Farrell's side dominant 38-17 winners at Stade Velodrome.

England were made to work hard for their victory in Rome, holding off a rejuvenated Italy and hanging on to a 27-24 victory to get their tournament off to a successful start.

That was followed by a thriller in Cardiff, as Scotland raced into a 27-0 lead before a new-look Wales side roared back into contention under the Millennium Stadium roof, the visitors eventually escaping with a 27-26 victory.

And now it's on to round two, with Scotland welcoming a wounded French side to Murrayfield before Wales travel to take on the old enemy at Twickenham. On Sunday, Ireland and Italy round off the weekend in Dublin.

Another absorbing week awaits, and to add to the fun William Hill are are offering a £30 free bet for you to spend on the Six Nations.

Grab your £30 William Hill bonus here .

Steps on how to claim your William Hill Six Nations Scotland v France betting offer

Follow the steps below to secure your £30 free bet most quickly and securely as possible . This can be done on your smartphone or laptop.

Register your William Hill account through the William Hill website or app using the promo code R30; Once your account is registered, using funds from your main account balance place a bet with a minimum stake of £10 on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater; Free bets will be credited as 3 x £10 denominations once the qualifying bet has settled.

William Hill Six Nations betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You’ll find a complete list of the William Hill new customer offer terms and conditions on the site or app. Here are a few points to consider before joining.

The promotion runs from 00:01:00 (UK time) on Wednesday 13th April 2022 until otherwise cancelled by us in accordance with these promotional terms (the promotion period).

The promotion is only available on sportsbook excluding Virtual markets (Virtual horse racing, Virtual greyhound racing, Virtual football and any other Virtual product(s) launched by William Hill from time to time) (the promotion markets).

This promotion is not available to new accounts which funds are paid into by PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Nuvei Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or William Hill PLUS Card.

Place a minimum stake of £10 (the minimum stake), from your main balance, to opt in to the promotion.

The £30 of Free Bets will be credited to your account once the qualifying bet has settled and will expire if not used within 7 days (bonus period). Any bonus that has not been redeemed before the end of the bonus period will be deleted.

The bonus is non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

The full value of the bonus should be redeemed in one stake. Any portion of the bonus that is not staked will be voided. A bonus can only be used once.

The promotion is only available to new customers in the United Kingdom in pound sterling. If you take part in the promotion you will not be eligible for any other new customer promotion. The promotion is not available in shop or through our tele betting service.

If you cash in your bet your stake will no longer constitute a qualifying stake for participation in this promotion.

Customers who reside in Northern Ireland and have a fully registered William Hill online account have a free route of entry available to them for this promotion. To enter the promotion, customers residing in Northern Ireland should contact Live Chat, state the name of the promotion and request entry. Only customers able to prove that they are resident in Northern Ireland will qualify for free route of entry.

When does the Six Nations take place?

The Six Nations got underway on February 2. The final round of fixtures will be played on Saturday, March 16.

Who are the defending champions?

Ireland are the defending champions, after last year's Grand Slam.

Six Nations 2024 full fixture list

Here's the full fixture list for the 2024 Six Nations. You can claim a £30 William Hill free bet here to spend on these matches:

Round One

Friday, February 2nd

8.00pm - France 17-38 Ireland , Orange Velodrome, Marseille (ITV Sport)

Saturday, February 3rd

2.15pm - Italy 24-27 England, Stadio Olimpico, Rome. (ITV)

4.45pm - Wales 26-27 Scotland, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC)

Round two

Saturday, February 10th

2.15pm - Scotland v France Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC)

4.45pm - England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, London (ITV)

Sunday, February 11th

3pm - Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)

Round Three

Saturday, February 24th

2.15pm - Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (ITV)

4.45pm - Scotland v England, Murrayfield, Edinburgh (BBC)

Sunday, February 25th

3pm - France v Italy, Decathlon Arena, Lille (ITV)

Round Four

Saturday, March 9th

3.15pm - Italy v Scotland, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

4.45pm - England v Ireland, Twickenham Stadium, London (BBC)

Sunday, March 10th

3pm - Wales v France, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (ITV)

Round Five

Saturday, March 16th

2.15pm - Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC)

4.45pm - Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin (BBC)

8pm - France v England, Groupama Stadium, Lyon (BBC)

How can I watch the Six Nations 2024

The Six Nations will be shown free to air on both ITV and the BBC.

Why bet on the Six Nations with William Hill?

William Hill are a name that’s known and respected in the gambling industry. Existing members love the value, markets, and sports covered. This bookie prides themselves on offering new and existing players a premium betting service.

Some advantages of choosing William Hill to gamble on the Six Nations are obvious, including the £30 free bet, eyecatching odds, and secure deposits, but there are many others.

William Hill offer market best prices on bets

William Hill have the market's top price on the week’s most popular betting favourites and second favourites.

William Hill promotions and specials

William Hill offers profit boosts, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the William Hill website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets.

William Hill Six Nations offers for existing customers

The welcome bonus offered by William Hill is exciting, but more delights await when you have completed registration and used your free bets. Click the promotions tab on the William Hill page for the latest promotions, price boosts, and special offers.

To discover more tennis betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.