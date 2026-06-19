SBK Royal Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets for Friday's races

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Royal Ascot 2026 continues on Friday with another exceptional card of racing, and SBK are giving new customers the opportunity to claim £40 in free bets with this generous welcome offer.

Whether you're backing the favourites in the day's Group 1 contests or looking for bigger-priced contenders in the competitive handicaps, this promotion adds extra value to your betting throughout day four of Royal Ascot.

How the SBK Royal Ascot welcome offer works

If you're opening a SBK account for the first time, qualifying for this Royal Ascot offer is simple.

After registering and placing your first qualifying wager, you'll receive your free bets once that bet has settled, giving you extra funds to use throughout the fourth day or later in the Royal Ascot meeting.

Steps to claim your SBK Royal Ascot bonus

Follow these steps to unlock your welcome offer:

Register for a new SBK account using the Complete the registration process. Deposit the qualifying amount using an eligible payment method. Place your first qualifying bet at the required minimum odds. Once your qualifying wager settles, your free bets will be credited automatically. Once the qualifying bet is settled, the free bets are credited and ready to use on other races throughout the Festival.

SBK R oyal Ascot promotion: key terms

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for SBK's Ascot betting offer:

New UK customers.

Min £10 first deposit.

Place a bet of £20 at min odds of 3.0 and get £40 in Free Bets within 48 hours.

Restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply, 18+.

Full T&Cs BeGambleAware.org.

Royal Ascot day four race guide

The penultimate day of Royal Ascot centres on the three-year-olds, with two Group 1 contests headlining a high-class seven-race card featuring the Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes.

The Commonwealth Cup, the championship sprint for three-year-olds, looks one of the most competitive races of the week. Entries include Albert Einstein and hot favourite Venetian Sun.

The Coronation Stakes is the day's feature and brings together many of the leading three-year-old fillies over a mile. A great field includes Ballydoyle’s Classic winners Precise and True Love, who have won the Irish and Newmarket 1,000 Guineas respectively.

Friday begins with the Albany Stakes, which often unveils future Group 1 performers among the juvenile fillies. Ballydoyle have the market leader in Sun Goddess while Amo Racing will be hoping to stop them with Silent Beauty.

Away from the Group 1 action, the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes and Sandringham Stakes provide two fiercely competitive handicaps that are likely to attract significant betting interest.

The King Edward VII Stakes, often referred to as the Ascot Derby, could see Benvenuto Cellini run for the first time since his Epsom controversy, but he faces tough opposition in John and Thady Gosden’s Water To Wine.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes concludes the card with a rapid five-furlong handicap for three-year-olds which has seen a double figure priced winner in four of the last five years.

With top-class sprinters, Classic-winning fillies and some of the week's most competitive handicaps all on show, Friday promises to be one of the most intriguing days of the royal meeting.

Racing Post selections for Royal Ascot day four.

With SBK offering up to £40 in free bets , here are four selections from Racing Post expert Joel Rees to consider.

Sun Goddess to win the Albany Stakes @ 2.1 with SBK.

Albany Stakes Outfielder to win the Commonwealth Cup @ 29 with SBK.

Commonwealth Cup Precise to win the Coronation Stakes @ 1.75 with SBK.

Coronation Stakes Causeway to win the King Edward VII Stakes @ 2.22 with SBK.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Royal Ascot 2026 Friday race schedule

Friday June 19

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot day four FAQs

When does Royal Ascot 2026 day four start?

The opening race on Royal Ascot day four is the Albany Stakes at 2:30pm. Friday's card features seven races, including four Group contests.

What races are on Royal Ascot day four?

The fourth day features the Albany Stakes, Commonwealth Cup, Duke of Edinburgh Stakes Handicap, Coronation Stakes, Sandringham Stakes Handicap, King Edward VII Stakes and Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap.

Can I place an each-way bet using a Royal Ascot free bet?

Many bookmakers allow free bets to be used on each-way wagers, although terms and conditions vary between operators. Check the promotion details before placing your bet.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.