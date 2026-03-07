SBK Cheltenham Tuesday offer: bet £5 and get £30 in free bets

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

With day one of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival just around the corner, SBK are offering new customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets when they place a £5 qualifying bet.

The opening day of the Festival is always one of the most anticipated afternoons in the jumps calendar, and this welcome bonus provides extra value for anyone planning to get involved in the betting.

SBK Cheltenham day one sign-up offer: bet £5, get £30

SBK’s Cheltenham promotion gives new customers a straightforward way to boost their betting for the Festival opener. Place a £5 qualifying bet at odds of 2.0 (evens) or bigger and you will receive £30 in free bets once your wager has been settled.

That bonus can then be used on other racing markets during the meeting, allowing you to back runners in the championship races or spread your selections across day one.

How to claim the SBK £30 free bets for Cheltenham Tuesday

Getting started with SBK ahead of Cheltenham day one is straightforward:

Click through to SBK via the link in this article Hit the ‘Join’ button and create your account Make a first deposit of at least £10 (card payments accepted) Place a £5 bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (1/1) or greater Once your qualifying bet has been settled, £30 in free bets will be credited within 48 hours

You can then use those free bets across other Cheltenham races during the Festival.

SBK Cheltenham offer terms and key details

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for SBK's Cheltenham betting offer:

New UK customers only

Minimum first deposit: £10

Place a £5 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (1/1)

£30 in free bets credited within 48 hours of bet settlement

Free bet stakes not returned with winnings

Full T&Cs apply, 18+

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Cheltenham Festival free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Cheltenham 2026.

Cheltenham Festival day one preview

The opening day of the meeting is always an exciting one, with the Grade 1 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle setting the tone for a big day on the track. The Nicky Henderson-trained Old Park Star appears the one to beat, having warmed for this task with a convincing victory at Haydock last time out. Talk The Talk and El Cairos are his main dangers from across the Irish Sea.

Henderson is also well fancied in the second Grade 1 on the day, with Lulamba a massive contender for the Arkle Novices’ Chase. A winner of the Grade 2 Game Spirit at Newbury, he is three from three over fences, although he is set to face his biggest challenge yet with the likes of Kopek Des Bordes and Romeo Coolio his potential rivals.

The Unibet Champion Hurdle headlines the card on the opening day, and this looks an intriguing battle with The New Lion, Brighterdaysahead and last year’s winner Golden Ace all holding chances. Dan Skelton’s The New Lion bounced back from his Fighting Fifth fall to win the Unibet Hurdle on Trials Day, while Gordon Elliott’s Brighterdaysahead warmed up for this task with victory over Lossiemouth in the Irish Champion Hurdle. Golden Ace, meanwhile, has won one of her three starts since November, and beat a field of seven 12 months ago, which included fallers Constitution Hill and State Man.

Prestigious handicaps in the form of the Fred Winter, Ultima Handicap Chase, Plate Handicap Chase and the National Hunt Chase also feature.

Cheltenham Festival 2026 day one schedule

Day one

For more expert insight, check out our expert Cheltenham Festival tips for the best racing picks.

Cheltenham Festival 2026 FAQs

When does Cheltenham Festival 2026 start?

The Festival begins on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, and runs until Friday, March 13.

What is the main race on day one?

The Champion Hurdle, run at 4.00pm, is the feature race on the opening day.

How many races take place on Tuesday at Cheltenham?

There are seven races scheduled on day one, starting with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

What is the Cheltenham roar?

The “Cheltenham roar” refers to the huge cheer from the crowd when the starter releases the field for the opening race of the Festival.

