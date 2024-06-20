Royal Ascot new customer betting offer: bag £50 in free bets with Betfred

The scene is set for another thrilling day at Royal Ascot as the crowds pack the stands. It’s time to enjoy the beautiful British summertime and see the best-bred horses do battle, and Betfred are ready to help customers celebrate the occasion with a top welcome bonus .

Royal Ascot day three preview

Day three centres around the most prestigious prize for stayers, the Ascot Gold Cup , and 2022 winner Kyprios, who missed most of last year through injury, is raring to make up for lost time in the two and a half mile Group 1.

A mix of those who tackled the Epsom Oaks and those kept fresh will face off in a fascinating Group 2 Ribblesdale , while more Classic runners could drop in grade for the Hampton Court , won last year by Waipiro, who finished sixth in the Derby prior to that success.

The Norfolk provides speedy two-year-olds with the opportunity to shine, while punters can also get stuck into three tricky handicaps – the King George V Stakes , Britannia and Buckingham Palace Stakes .

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers

How to spend your Betfred day three Royal Ascot free bets

With Betfred offering a total of £50 in Royal Ascot free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Whistlejacket relished the drop to 5f when running away with the First Flier Stakes last time, form that was franked when runner-up Arizona Blaze took the Marble Hill on his next start. A well-touted brother to Little Big Bear, who won at the royal meeting as a juvenile, he should have no issue with faster ground.

Persica’s Epsom romp has given the London Gold Cup form a huge boost, but I’m not sure he will stay the extra two furlongs here, while his big rating hike isn’t ideal either, so the second and third from Newbury, Poniros and Chantilly, are more solid options. However, I’m willing to chance Kamboo, who last ran in the Derby after an impressive maiden win. He missed his intended prep, so will likely step forward from that, and could be well treated off 89.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Day three Royal Ascot schedule

Royal Ascot is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans, with the crowd showing up dressed in their best clobber to cheer on their favourite horses and jockeys. The highlight of day three is the Ascot Gold Cup.

Thursday, June 20

