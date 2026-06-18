Royal Ascot Ladies' Day betting offer: get £30 in free bets with William Hill

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Royal Ascot 2026 continues on Thursday with another great day of Flat racing, and William Hill are giving new customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets with this exclusive welcome offer.

Whether you're backing the favourites in the Group 1 contests or looking for a big-priced winner in one of the handicaps, this promotion gives you extra value throughout the third day of Royal Ascot.

William Hill Royal Ascot Ladies' Day welcome offer: bet £10 get £30 in free bets

William Hill's Royal Ascot welcome offer is designed to give new customers additional betting opportunities across Thursday's seven-race card.

Simply place a qualifying bet, and once it has settled, you'll receive £30 in free bets , allowing you to spread your wagers across some of the biggest races on day three.

How to claim your William Hill Royal Ascot free bets

Claiming your Royal Ascot welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Click Join Now and complete the registration process. Deposit at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at the required minimum odds. Once your qualifying bet has settled, your free bets will be credited automatically.

William Hill R oyal Ascot offer: £30 in free bets terms and conditions

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for William Hill's Royal Ascot betting offer :

18+. Online only. Ends 31.12.26.

New UK customers only, registering with promo code R30.

Make your first deposit of £10+, then place a £10 single bet from main balance at odds of 1/2+ on any sports market (excluding Virtuals).

Get £30 in Free Bets (3x£10) after settlement. Free Bets valid on any sports market excl. Virtuals, expire in 7 days, non-withdrawable and must be used in full (£10 each).

Deposits via PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay and WH PLUS Card excluded.

One per customer. Full T&Cs apply.



At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot 2026 festival day Ladies' Day preview

Day three is also Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot, with the feature race being the Gold Cup, which is the meeting's most prestigious race.

The Gold Cup always crowns the kings of the staying division, with the likes of the great Stradivarius, Kyprios and Big Orange among its recent roll of honour. Last year's winner was Trawlerman, who was not for catching from the front.

However, he is uncertain to make this year's running and Scandinavia is a red-hot favourite to become another staying legend for Aidan O'Brien.

The four-year-old won the St Leger last year and he has been flawless in two runs so far in 2025. He is likely to be Ryan Moore's pick of O'Brien's runners.

A fascinating rematch could take place from the St Leger, as runner-up Rahiebb is also a leading candidate. He is already a winner this year in the Yorkshire Cup.

While Trawlerman may not run, could this finally be the year for Sweet William for John and Thady Gosden? He has run gallant races in defeat in the last two Gold Cups.

The Ribblesdale Stakes plays the starring role on the undercard and the Group 2 over 1m4f can unearth an Irish Oaks contender.

Its previous winners include Warm Heart, Magical Lagoon, Star Catcher and Magic Wand, who all went on to win Group 1 races.

The Chesham Stakes has moved from its Saturday slot to the opening race on Thursday. It can throw up leading Classic hopes for next year, or reward those two-year-olds who have shown good precocity.

The Hampton Court Stakes is day three's other Group race, while tricky handicaps come with the King George V Stakes, Britannia Stakes and the Buckingham Palace Stakes.

Royal Ascot day three feature race

Here are some of the leading contenders for the Gold Cup on Royal Ascot day three with William Hill.

Runners Odds Scandinavia 13-8 Trawlerman 7-2 Rahiebb 4-1 Al Riffa 8-1 Caballo De Mar 10-1 Sweet William 16-1

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot 2026 day three race schedule

Thursday 18 June

Royal Ascot day three betting FAQs

Can I use my Royal Ascot free bets on any race on day three?

In most cases, yes. Once your qualifying bet has settled and your free bets have been credited, they can usually be used on any eligible Royal Ascot day three race. Some bookmakers may exclude certain markets, so always check the promotion's terms and conditions.

Are Royal Ascot betting offers available to existing customers?

Most Royal Ascot welcome offers are available to new customers only. However, many bookmakers also run odds boosts, extra place races and personalised promotions for existing customers throughout the five-day meeting.

What is the biggest race on Royal Ascot day three?

The Gold Cup is widely regarded as the feature race on the third day of Royal Ascot. The Group 1 staying championship is the most prestigious race in Britain for long-distance horses and often attracts the sport's leading stayers. First run in 1807, the Gold Cup is one of the meeting's most historic contests and is considered a highlight of the entire festival.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.