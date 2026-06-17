Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Coral

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Royal Ascot 2026 continues on Wednesday with the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes taking centre stage, and Coral are offering new customers the chance to claim £50 in free bets through this exclusive welcome promotion.

The one-mile contest for older fillies and mares has produced plenty of top-class winners over the years, and this year's renewal looks another fascinating affair. Whether you're backing an established Group 1 performer or an improving mare, Coral's sign-up offer gives you extra value for one of the day's standout races.

Coral Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes offer: bet £10 get £50 in free bets

Coral's Royal Ascot welcome offer is designed to give new customers additional betting opportunities across Wednesday's seven-race card.

Simply place a qualifying bet, and once it has settled you'll receive £50 in free bets , allowing you to spread your wagers across some of the biggest races on day two.

How to claim your Coral Royal Ascot free bets

Claiming your Royal Ascot welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Click Join Now and complete the registration process. Deposit at least £10 using an eligible payment method. Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at the required minimum odds. Once your qualifying bet has settled, your free bets will be credited automatically.

Coral offer: £50 in free bets terms and conditions

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for Coral's Royal Ascot betting offer:

18+. From 09:00 20/05/26.

New customers only.

Min first deposit £10. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded.

Place a first £10 bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1/1 (Evens) for 5 x £10 Free Bets (selected markets only, valid 7 days). Stake not returned.

Restrictions and full T&Cs apply.

Gambleaware.org

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot Duke of Cambridge Stakes preview

The Duke of Cambridge Stakes is the premier race for older fillies and mares over a mile at Royal Ascot.

The Group 2 contest was first run at the meeting in 2004 as the Windsor Forest Stakes, before its name was changed in 2013. While it is not the most prestigious race at Royal Ascot, it has been won by Group 1 stars before.

One of the yards to follow throughout the race's history has been John and Thady Gosden, so take note if they have a runner in it this year.

Team Clarehaven has the most wins in it, having taken it six times. On four of those occasions it was John Gosden, but for the last two years he and his son have won it on a joint-licence.

The division is wide-open this year and one who could make her way to the top is City Of Memphis for trainer Paddy Twomey.

She was victorious in a similar contest at the Curragh on Irish 1,000 Guineas day last time.

A star mare who has been kept in training as a five-year-old is Fallen Angel, who could drop back to a mile and bid for revenge in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

She only finished third in the race last year, but after that, she won three Group 1s on the bounce for Karl Burke and Wathnan Racing.

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot 2026 day two race schedule

Wednesday June 17

Royal Ascot day two betting FAQs

Can I use my Royal Ascot free bets on any race on day two?

In most cases, yes. Once your qualifying bet has settled and your free bets have been credited, they can usually be used on any eligible Royal Ascot day two race. Some bookmakers may exclude certain markets, so always check the promotion's terms and conditions.

Are Royal Ascot betting offers available to existing customers?

Most Royal Ascot welcome offers are available to new customers only. However, many bookmakers also run odds boosts, extra place races and personalised promotions for existing customers throughout the five-day meeting.

What is the biggest race on Royal Ascot day two?

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes is widely regarded as the feature race on the second day of Royal Ascot. This prestigious Group 1 contest is run over a mile and a quarter and attracts some of the best middle-distance horses from around the world, making it one of the highlights of the entire meeting.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.