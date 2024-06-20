Royal Ascot day three betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM

Royal Ascot has delivered some cracking action on the track over the last couple of days and with plenty more top-class action to come over the next three days, now is the perfect time to sign up for a BetMGM account and take advantage of their fantastic bonus offer, with £60 in free bets available to all new customers. The BetMGM brand is an exciting addition to the betting scene in the United Kingdom. With their vibrant approach, great odds, and competition-beating deals, BetMGM have already established themselves as a major player in the industry. Sign up for a BetMGM account and secure £60 in free bets for Royal Ascot. This special offer is reserved for newcomers who sign up through the links provided in this article, ensuring a smooth start with BetMGM. Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets ASCOT SPECIAL New bookmaker for Royal Ascot 2024 CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Promotions for existing customers

Promotions for existing customers User-friendly mobile app New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Royal Ascot day three preview

Day three centres around the most prestigious prize for stayers, the Ascot Gold Cup , and 2022 winner Kyprios, who missed most of last year through injury, is raring to make up for lost time in the two and a half mile Group 1.

A mix of those who tackled the Epsom Oaks and those kept fresh will face off in a fascinating Group 2 Ribblesdale , while more Classic runners could drop in grade for the Hampton Court , won last year by Waipiro, who finished sixth in the Derby prior to that success.

The Norfolk provides speedy two-year-olds with the opportunity to shine, while punters can also get stuck into three tricky handicaps – the King George V Stakes , Britannia and Buckingham Palace Stakes .

BetMGM Royal Ascot day three betting offer: grab £60 in free bets

BetMGM has quickly risen to prominence in the betting world with their dynamic offerings, competitive odds, and unbeatable deals.

To mark its entry into the UK market, BetMGM is rolling out an appealing 2024 Royal Ascot offer for new bettors: place a £10 sports wager and receive £60 in Ascot free bets .

To take advantage of this generous welcome bonus, simply register with BetMGM through any link on this page , place your £10 bet, and then dive into selecting your winning picks.

Grab the sign-up offer by clicking on the image below:

Steps on how to claim your BetMGM Royal Ascot day three free bets

Signing up with BetMGM is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BetMGM and grab your £60 Royal Ascot free bet to place on any of the races at Royal Ascot.

Sign up to BetMGM through this link Click the 'sign up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet with odds of 1-1 or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with 4x free bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football

BetMGM Royal Ascot day three betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New cust only.

7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 6x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 2 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football.

7 day expiry.

Exclusions apply.

Stake not returned.

T&Cs apply . 18+ GambleAware.org.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so check out how you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

How to spend your BetMGM Royal Ascot day three free bets

With BetMGM offering a total of £60 in Royal Ascot free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Sweet William to win the Ascot Gold Cup @14-1 with BetMGM

Sweet William has thrown away victories by idling in front, but Robert Havlin delivered him to perfection to beat Caius Chorister at Sandown last month and I’m convinced there’s still more in the tank. This strong traveller should get a nice tow into the race and will stay this far.

Bellum Justum to win the Hampton Court Stakes @12-1 with BetMGM

King’s Gambit is sure to run his race, but I liked the way Bellum Justum went through the Derby and this big drop in class coupled with the return to a mile and a quarter could see him back to winning ways.

Note, these odds are subject to change.

Day three Royal Ascot schedule

Royal Ascot is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans, with the crowd showing up dressed in their best clobber to cheer on their favourite horses and jockeys. The highlight of day three is the Ascot Gold Cup.

Thursday, June 20

Why bet on Royal Ascot with BetMGM?

If the welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that BetMGM are the best choice for your betting needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

BetMGM offers better odds

BetMGM offers better odds on many of the week’s most popular bets. Customers enjoy access to market best price on favourites and other leading runners at Prestbury Park.

BetMGM offers more ways to bet

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and BetMGM members have choices at their fingertips. Each race has several betting markets and specials, including yes/no on the favourite to win.

BetMGM live streaming

Watch every race free with the Bet MGM live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.

BetMGM Royal Ascot offers for existing customers

We’re sure you’ll agree the BetMGM welcome bonus is worth having, and your share is just a click away. But there’s more good news. This online sportsbook offers deals, including best odds guaranteed, and an enhanced each way to all members. Here are the best of what’s available.

Best odds guaranteed

Bet on any horse in any race at Royal Ascot and take the odds offered. Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better.

Free bets for losing accas

Place a horse racing accumulator with four or more selections this week and get your stakes back if you lose by just one leg.

Be sure to also check out our latest exclusive and enhanced betting offers ahead of Thursday's Denmark vs England Euro 2024 match.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 45/1 England to Win, Denmark v England ENHANCED ODDS Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on England to beat Denmark, Thursday, June 20th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 50/1 Kane To Start. Denmark v England ENHANCED ODDS Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.