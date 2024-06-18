Royal Ascot betting offer: Get £250 in free bets ahead of day one at Ascot

The anticipation is building as Royal Ascot gets ready for five days of exciting racing. As one of the key events in the Flat racing calendar, now is a great time to sign up with the best bookies around and benefit from their welcome bonuses.

Paddy's Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.

Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £40 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

18+ New UK+IRE Customers. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply

Day one Royal Ascot preview and races to watch out for

The highly anticipated meeting is finally here, with five days of top-class action kicked off on Tuesday with the Queen Anne , in which Lockinge winner Audience is set to re-oppose five of the six who finished directly behind him at Newbury, with stablemate Inspiral, who was runner-up in this contest 12 months ago, heading to the Prince of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday instead.

Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf winner Big Evs is the star attraction in the newly named King Charles III Stakes , while the last of three Group 1s, the St James’s Palace Stakes , is a must-watch, as the English, Irish and French 2,000 Guineas winners Notable Speech, Rosallion and Metropolitan are set to feature.

Where to spend your £250 in free bets for Royal Ascot

With multiple bookmakers offering great rewards on a competitive field of runners, you may not know what to spend your £220 in free bets for Royal Ascot. Fortunately, we have some Royal Ascot tips for you:

Ran big races in Group 1 company without winning as a three-year-old but has really improved this year, winning Listed and Group 2 races comfortably before being the only one to give Audience a race in a muddling Lockinge. He’s versatile regarding ground conditions and looks sure to run well.

Beat subsequent Listed scorer and Norfolk Stakes favourite Whistlejacket on his debut, travelling beautifully through the race and strong at the finish to win going away. He needs to prove he’s capable on a sounder surface, but his half-brother did all his winning on good ground, so there’s every reason to think he’ll cope. Could be special.

Day one Royal Ascot schedule

Royal Ascot is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans, with the crowd showing up dressed in their best clobber to cheer on their favourite horses and jockeys. The highlight of day one on Tuesday, June 18 is the St James's Palace Stakes.

Tuesday, June 18

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.